Cash in on the cloud

Why Accounting students need to stay abreast of cloud-based technology in their field

With the financial industry digitising in a big way, reports show that 62% of accounting firms are implementing cloud-based technologies. This means that students too should stay abreast of these developments and opt for courses that teach them about this technology.

Why Cloud?

It enables a broad network access and multiple clients can use the same resources regardless of location. It also enables quick changes and measured service. Auditors need access to different applications such as audit workflow, programme, client billing, tax laws, apart from access to the firm’s office and client’s locations. All this can be shared in a few clicks and enhance the client experience and improve the way the firm operates.

There are various courses for the different divisions of accounting that help students become industry ready. The earlier routine of managing and processing data records manually has given way to automation. Not only does this help complete functional tasks quickly and accurately but also opens up possibilities of interpreting and reporting data more efficiently. The need of the hour is to adapt to working digitally. And students need to learn how to execute new technologies, onboard clients creatively and engage with them virtually.

