Why a teacher should use principles of Ubuntuism in the classroom

September 02, 2023 02:37 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST

An anthropologist who was studying the customs and traditions of an African tribe used to spend his time with children in their village. One day, he decided to engage them in a game. He acquired some candy, placed it in a basket by a tree, and said, “You’re all going to take part in a race. You should run to the tree, and the one who reaches it first can have all the candy.” The kids were quite enthusiastic about participating. When he said, “Go”, the children held hands and ran together to arrive at the same time. They then shared the candy. Surprised, the anthropologist asked why they shared the candy when one could have had everything. They replied, “Ubuntu. How could any of us be happy if all the others were sad?”

Ubuntu, a term that means “humanity” is derived from the Nguni Bantu language and is often interpreted as “My existence is intertwined with others, shaping who I am” or “I am because we are.” This humanist philosophy, known as Ubuntuism, underscores the interdependence of individuals. No person exists in isolation; everyone is inherently wired for connection, forming a complex web of relationships. The principles of Ubuntu encompass compassion, trust, empathy, respect, tolerance, and cooperation. When individuals internalise this Ubuntu concept, they transcend self-centeredness and identify with the collective, finding joy in shared victories over individual triumphs.

In a realm guided by Ubuntu, the dynamics of cooperation and collaboration take precedence over cutthroat competition. This philosophy has valuable applications in the realm of education. By infusing Ubuntuism into the educational framework, classrooms can transform into nurturing spaces that empower students to recognise their potential and enrich their learning experiences. As a pedagogical tool, it fosters profound self-awareness and promotes authentic connections among students, laying the foundation for robust relationships and fruitful collaborations. Moreover, Ubuntuism serves as a responsive approach to address the diverse needs of students, embracing inclusivity as a cornerstone of education.

Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, starting from the foundation and progressing upwards, comprises physiological requirements (such as food and clothing), safety needs (including job security), the desire for love and belonging (such as friendship), esteem, and self-actualisation. Fulfilment of needs at the lower levels is a prerequisite for individuals to address higher-level aspirations. The educational framework should facilitate students in maintaining interpersonal connections while supporting their journey towards achieving esteem and self-actualisation. Drawing from the principles of Ubuntu, the inherent interconnectedness and interdependence of people underscore the significance of mutual support.

Question of competition

Education should instil the awareness that no individual exists in isolation; rather, everyone thrives through interdependence. The overarching objective of education should be to guide students through the stages of dependence, independence, and ultimately interdependence. Unfortunately, the current state of affairs finds our education system fostering detrimental competition among students, thereby perpetuating the misconception that educational opportunities and success are reserved solely for the privileged few. Competition, when harnessed positively, serves as a catalyst for students to explore their potential, achieve remarkable accomplishments, and cultivate discipline. Each student possesses unique talents that warrant nurturing. Guiding students to discover their strengths and bolstering their self-assurance falls within the purview of educators’ responsibilities. Constructive competition within the classroom context sharpens the teacher’s focus on individual students, facilitating comprehensive comprehension of concepts and elevated academic performance. It encourages collaborative learning, teamwork, and engagement in group activities, fostering a sense of shared journey and mutual growth. The aim of competition should be to nurture students’ confidence, fostering their personal development.

However, in the context of unhealthy competition, students may resort to unscrupulous means in their quest for success, driven by an obsession to win and be at the top. This glorification of individual achievement perpetuates a rat-race mentality, particularly evident in the relentless preparation for competitive exams from a young age. Such circumstances lead to stress, mental health challenges, and even animosity among peers. Kota, in Rajasthan, is renowned as a hub for competitive exam coaching and has earned the name of India’s suicide capital. In 2023 alone, the loss of 16 young lives underscored this grim reality. Institutions like the IITs too garnered attention due to multiple reported cases of student suicides.

Fostering collaboration

To ensure a nurturing academic environment, it is vital to channel competition toward personal growth and shared accomplishments, rather than fostering detrimental outcomes that compromise students’ mental well-being and hinder their harmonious development. Recently, as a member of a judging panel to select a teacher for the “anbasiriyar” (kind teacher) award, I was heartened to see that some educators were already embracing the principles of Ubuntu pedagogy in their practice.

A teacher who fosters an environment of unhealthy competition within the classroom inadvertently divides students into categories of “capable” and “less capable”, which leads to the development of a “superiority complex” among the former and an “inferiority complex” among the latter group. It is worth considering that even the term “slow learners” might have originated from the belief that “competition” is the sole path to success. Conversely, Ubuntu teachers exemplify qualities such as empathy, patience, a predisposition for collaboration, and an enduring passion for learning. They keenly listen to their students and guide them towards progress. These teachers instill students with the motivation to achieve success collectively, fostering the belief that winning as a team holds greater significance than individual achievement. Guided by this principle, they advocate cooperative and collaborative learning methodologies within the classroom. Fostering the conviction that aiding fellow students academically is their shared duty lies at the core of cooperative learning. The pursuit of collaborative projects and the exchange of knowledge epitomize the noble objectives of cooperative learning.

An Ubuntu teacher fosters an environment where students actively listen to one another, collaborate in teams, engage in diverse activities, and recognize their own potential through the teacher’s own exemplification. “The words of writer Toni Morrison, ‘If you are free, you need to free somebody else. If you have some power, then your job is to empower somebody else,’ profoundly resonate. It is the duty of teachers to liberate and empower their students.

The writer is an ELT resource person and education columnist. rayanal@yahoo.co.uk