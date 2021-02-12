Hands-on education

Freepik

12 February 2021 13:51 IST

As the world changes and economies along with it, the need for a skill-based workforce is on the rise

In India, skill-based education is considered to be a vocational skill that is obtained through short-term training or courses not part of the formal education sector and which provides employment in informal sectors. Such skills are also a part of the government’s Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna (PMKVY) scheme, which aims to promote recognition and standardisation. However expertise needs to be developed in the formal learning system as well.

Transition

When the Indian economy opened to the outside world through liberalisation and globalisation, it created a great demand for graduates with skill across vital industries, which led to a huge race to secure more marks and more degrees. Post the Internet and mobile revolution, job-seekers in the formal sector saw new opportunities. to learn necessary skills from the Internet and through internships prior to a full time job. The reliance on formal education to obtain job-ready skills saw a slow decline.

Advertising

Advertising

The current pandemic has advanced the use of local products and has helped people recognise the importance of a skill-driven society. Being a young nation with 75% of the population in the working age, employment becomes a major concerns. With the help of schemes such as Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL), students can receive both security and benefit, as it aids in an equivalent acknowledgement of both informal and formal learning. Students are the human capital of the country and it is essential to empower them for the development of the economy. Some of the benefits of skill-based education include:

Flexibility: Skill-based education places the ownership of learning in the hands of students and helps them restrict the big gap of understanding. The assessment demonstrates their competency rather than grades and the education process is a great boon for drop-outs, as they can easily move ahead without a gap. The whole structure depends on the individual where students control their learning with the help of assessments and hands-on projects.

Acquiring experience: In skill-based learning, students are groomed to become successful leaders in their chosen field. To facilitate this process, it is paramount for students to think beyond grades and acquire real life skills. These tangible experiences are often overlooked in the traditional form of education.

Purpose-driven: Skill-based education is definitely more effective and purpose-driven, which helps students receive a clear objective along with a vibrant culture. It is a perfect mixture of opinions, values and routine to form a solid foundation. It promotes and develops the art of learning and development hence empowering the students to become successful in their chosen field.

Students should also keep in mind that, post-COVID, the skill-based sector will witness a jump in the demand of job opportunities related to sanitation, health, technology and more. With the various skilled workforce roles, students can be a part of the process in helping break down the cycle of unemployment.

The writer is Executive Vice President, AISECT Group.