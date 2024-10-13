Why a Master’s in International Investment and Commercial Arbitration is necessary today

Today, the significance of arbitration as an international dispute resolution mechanism has reached new heights. Due to its speedy, effective and organised structure, arbitration is preferred over the traditional litigation system in global commerce. Recent high stakes cases such as Pakistan- Tethyan Cooper Company or India-Vodafone have shown the necessity for well-trained arbitration professionals who can manoeuver through multifarious international conflicts.

Despite the rise in the number of arbitrations across the world, there is a conspicuous gap between availability of skilled workforce and demand. A 2023 survey by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Paris showed that more than 60% of the firms dealing in international arbitration faced hurdles in finding qualified arbitrators.

Programme design

A constructive remedy would be be a well-designed Master’s Programme in International Investment and Commercial Arbitration that aligns with the requirements of the arbitration fraternity. The course needs to be interdisciplinary and multi-jurisdictional in its approach with the curriculum being an amalgamation of academic rigour and practical skills, having seasoned national and international arbitrators and academicians sharing their experiences. Since practical knowledge is crucial, a three-month internship should be made a compulsory and credited part of the programme so that students gain hands-on experience, understand fundamental principles along with real-world applications, build networks and develop insights into the latest industry practices and emerging trends even during the course.

In addition, students should also be provided with a platform to undertake specialised courses on cross-border disputes, conflicts of laws, investment laws and practices, commercial arbitration, sports arbitration, space arbitration, technology related disputes and so on. As the world changes, international arbitration is not immune to dynamic evolution and technological advancement. Therefore, super-specialisation in niche areas can enhance career prospects and ensure that students are well prepared to tackle upcoming challenges.

According to a report published by the Ministry of Finance, the volume of foreign investments and cross-border transactions are increasing in India every day. This inevitably gives rise to complex international investment and commercial disputes. The report stated that India was involved in over 20 international arbitration cases between 2015 and 2020. As one of the fastest growing economies, India also needs trained arbitration professionals. Often, the shortage of qualified professionals has also led to delays and increased cost in dispute resolution.

Career options

Considering the existing situation, graduates of a Master’s program in International Investment and Commercial Arbitration will have a plethora of career opportunities. Law firms and corporations involved in international trade and investment frequently recruit specialists in arbitration to handle complex disputes. Consulting firms offering services across the globe regularly on board young graduates as advisors, consultants or advocates. Skilled arbitration professionals are crucial for government agencies and institutes dealing with international investments and trade disputes. Experts in arbitration are also vital while navigating the legal intricacies of international agreements and treaties, contributing to policy formulation and dispute resolution.

A Master’s programme aligned to industry needs and focusing on 21st century skills will shape the arbitration experts of tomorrow. Therefore, this is not just an academic qualification but a gateway to a successful and impactful career.

Jaya Vasudevan is Professor of Law, and Apoorvi Shrivastava is Associate Professor of Law, Manipal Law School, MAHE, Bengaluru