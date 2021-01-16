Managing people, the right way

16 January 2021 14:11 IST

Why a career in Human Resource Management can bring out the best in you

As a profession, Human Resources (HR) has consistently ranked high on the lists of best career options. The U.S. News & World Report ranks the role of HR specialist at #17 on their list of Best Business Jobs and as one of the 100 Best Jobs overall for 2020. Here are prime reasons why a career in human resources stands out:

Make a difference: HR is responsible for organisational outcomes and managing the most valuable business asset — people. Working in HR can help shape the employee work experience at every stage and create an organisational culture. You may have access to insider views on how the entire organisation works and the opportunity to participate in its growth and development.

Challenging: Finding, hiring, and retaining top talent is an art. The stakes are even higher depending on the sector, as new norms emerge with the entry of millennial generation along with new expectations, leading it to be a truly strategic function.

Endlessly interesting: The function combines many attributes to create value, such as a combination of academics and skills on one side, psychology, behaviour and finance on the other. Each day brings in new activities, tasks, and people to interact with.

Promises growth: Depending on one’s knowledge and specialisation, there is opportunity to learn and growth, along with ample advancement opportunities and high job satisfaction.

Competitive and clear entry criteria: HR requires clear qualities of integrity because of access to confidential employee information. In addition, you will need business management, finance and accounting knowledge, and relevant education. While it is also possible to transition into HR after working for several years in an operational role, pursuing a formal HR education is becoming increasingly important in today’s competitive job market.

The writer is CHRO, AscentHR.