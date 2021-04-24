Where is the personal touch?

24 April 2021 18:50 IST

With online education becoming the norm, one has to consider if the students are able to imbibe certain subtle lessons from this virtual mode

In the last year, the pandemic has moved our education system to virtual platforms that help both teaching and assessments. While teachers and students have mixed reactions to this development, most people conclude that a blended/hybrid model is the ideal way forward, not just to tide over the current pandemic but also as a serious option for the future.

But one aspect to be considered is whether a teacher’s true potential, talents and skills that have been honed in a classroom are harnessed to the maximum in the virtual environment. Also are students able to recognise and imbibe those traits or not?

Vital traits

Each teacher is endowed with special gifts, traits, and skills that they use while teaching and engaging students. Some values that are non-negotiable like punctuality, discipline and sincerity are communicated subtly during physical classes. Online education does not address these vital areas.

Right from the time students enter school and until they pass out of college, they encounter a number of teachers from diverse backgrounds, with each displaying different capabilities. This allows them to pick up specific virtues from each one that will benefit them at specific points during their life. This also means that teachers have an influence on a student’s personality. Often we find a synergy of traits assimilated from teachers in students, who also ascribe their success to these influences.

However, when it comes to online teaching, a teacher uses a laptop/mobile camera and incorporates explanatory material through some visual element like a PowerPoint presentation. Explaining a concept using his/her own potential and allowing it to be felt through touch or any other form of exploration is ruled out. Even a teacher’s writing style is missed in the current mode of teaching. Therefore, relying exclusively on the online mode should not become the new normal.

The writer is Pro Vice-Chancellor, Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science, (Deemed to be University), Padur, Chennai