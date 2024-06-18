GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Where heroes lie

While visiting the Kohima War Cemetery in Nagaland, Taran wonders whether war is necessary.

Published - June 18, 2024 08:32 am IST

Vidya Nesarikar

Do you know that Kohima’s original name was Kewhira? ‘Kewhi’ means to assemble, and ‘Ra’ means village in the Tenyidie language. Finally, the name watered down to Kohima, probably simplified by the British,” said Taran, who was reading up while on their way to the Kohima War Cemetery in the heart of the capital of Nagaland.

“Well, that’s just the way colonisers bulldozed their way everywhere changing things without anyone’s consent,” shrugged Amma, just as they reached their destination in a taxi. The car park had a view of manicured tiered lawns. They made their way to the register box at the entrance.

“It’s so beautiful,” whispered Taran. It seemed disrespectful to talk loudly. There were rows and rows of graves of soldiers.

“Captain John Randle, 2nd Battalion, Royal Norfolk Regiment,” read Amma with a sigh, “must have been so young.”

War from the past

“So beautiful — true — but this was the site of one of bloodiest battles of World War II. The Japanese were stopped from making their way to the plains of India during the battle of Kohima in April 1944. It is said the British and Indian side lost around 4000 men and the Japanese 7000,” noted Appa.

“Why were we fighting the Japanese again?” asked Taran. “Wars are all a bit confusing sometimes.”

“Well, personally I don’t think we had anything against the Japanese. But the Japanese and Germans had declared war against Britain and France. As we were ruled by the British, their war became our war and it came to our doorstep at this very place we are standing,” said Appa. They had walked to the Cross of Sacrifice, which was built partly on the tennis court of then Deputy Commissioner’s bungalow.

“Everything looks so peaceful now,” said Amma. “Imagine bullets being fired right here.”

They headed towards the highest point: the Kohima cremation point where 917 Indian soldiers of different faiths — Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs — died in battle and were cremated according to their faith. Taran’s family looked at the names carved into the dark stone slabs. Taran was silent, as they walked around the grounds.

“Do you think war is necessary, Appa?” asked Taran.

“I wish I had an easy answer to that, Taran. Wars are still happening as we speak, and a soldier lays down for the last time in some part of the world every day,” answered Appa sadly.

“What a tragedy,” said Taran. “I wish there were no guns and grenades.”

Appa gave a tiny smile and patted his head. They reached the epitaph near the entrance:

When You Go Home, Tell Them of Us and Say,/For Your Tomorrow, We Gave Our Today.

Young World

