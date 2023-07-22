Where do we learn from in the field of conservation?

July 22, 2023 02:51 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST

Most professional careers are built from different experiences over time. What sets the field of conservation apart is that learnings are acquired by spending time at field locations. These sites can vary from snow-capped mountains to wide open oceans, from dense evergreen rainforests to arid grasslands, from unconventional human-dominated landscapes in urban centres to crop fields. The common factor that all conservationists share beyond their learnings from books and experts is what they have learnt on-ground from local communities.

With information so easily accessible to everyone through articles, books, documentaries and social media, one can get a broad idea of landscapes, habitats and animals in different areas. The written word stands the test of time by archiving the experiences of people who have travelled to different parts of the globe in search of answers to how the natural world works. Over time, this information is used to conserve these regions. This is usually where most conservationists begin their tryst with Nature, letting their imagination form visions of different areas inspired by the works of others.

Community knowledge

Communities that share landscapes and habitats along with different plants, animals and fish have preserved their knowledge of the world around them in the form of the spoken word, myths and stories passed on through generations. This has largely been overlooked in terms of formal learning but most field-based conservationists have relied on this knowledge to traverse through challenging situations, such as tracking elusive animals and crossing rough seas and terrain.

Conservation as work ranges from working extensively in the field over long durations to spending time on community interventions, education and outreach. It also involves interacting with policymakers and governance systems. What remains constant over time is the longing to get back to the field and learn more from natural spaces. Conservation is ever-growing and ever-evolving. The techniques with which one engages with communities were once centred around exclusive conservation models, but have now become more inclusive and community-centric.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is vital for youngsters engaging in conservation to keep an open mind and listen to the stories of the people around them. For instance, there is plenty to learn about the seas and oceans from fishing communities, and tracking animals in the wild require special skills that can hardly be learnt from books. This unique nature of the work means that people working in the field are constantly learning. Though they gain expertise in certain topics over the years, there will always be questions to which every expert conservationist seeks answers. This provides an opportunity, for any aspiring conservationist can make a change in the field because there is always so much more to learn.

(A monthly column from WWF-India)

The writer is a specialist in Marine Conservation and Policy at WWF-India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.