Of werewolves and silver bullets

21 August 2021 13:07 IST

Where did the word ‘werewolf’ come from?

“Hey, good to see you! How are you feeling? Have you recovered completely from …”

“Yes, I have, thank you! Luckily, it wasn’t COVID. It was only some sort of viral infection.”

“Your parents must have been relieved. So, what did you do while you were recovering?”

Advertising

Advertising

“Slept a lot, actually. When I was in the mood, watched horror movies. Some had vampires and werewolves in them. Tell me, where does the word ‘werewolf’ come from?”

“A werewolf, as you a know, is a man who turns into…”

“A werewolf is a man who turns into a wolf on a full moon night. I know that. But…”

“I’m coming to your question. In Old English, the word ‘were’ meant ‘man’, and wolf, which in the past was spelt ‘w..u..l..f’, meant…”

“It meant ‘wolf’, of course! So, the word ‘werewolf’ literally means ‘man wolf’.”

“Exactly! This use of the word ‘were’ to mean ‘man’ is now found in only a few words. For example, some dictionaries include the word ‘werecat’. It refers to…”

“Is a ‘werecat’ like a werewolf? A man who turns into a cat, instead of a wolf, every now and then?”

“Very good. That’s exactly what a ‘werecat’ is. I understand that in this case, the man could turn into a domestic cat or any of the animals that are part of the cat family.”

“Meaning that it’s possible for the man to turn into a lion?”

“Yes. It could be a lion, tiger or leopard. Any one of those animals.”

Magic solution

“While we are on the subject of cats, at yesterday’s meeting, did any member come up with a simple solution to the stray cat problem we’ve been having lately?”

“There’s no silver bullet for that particular problem, I’m afraid.”

“Silver bullet? What are you talking about?”

“You’ve watched a lot of movies about werewolves, haven’t you? So tell me, what’s the only thing that can kill a werewolf?”

“It’s supposed to be a silver bullet. At least, that’s what they use in the movies – a bullet made of silver.”

“That’s right! One of the few things that can kill a werewolf or a witch is a silver bullet.”

“Good grief, are you telling me you’re going to use silver bullets to kill the strays?”

“Not at all! The expression ‘silver bullet’ can be used in everyday contexts as well. When you say that something is the silver bullet for a problem, what you’re suggesting is that it’s a simple solution to a long-standing or a complicated one.”

“In other words, it’s a quick solution and it works like magic.”

“Well, I guess you could say that. Here’s an example. The pharmaceutical company that Sudha is working for is hoping to find a silver bullet that will cure all forms of cancer.”

“Maybe, you should buy shares in that company. How about this example? The new rules that have been implemented are not a silver bullet. They will not solve the drug problem on campus.”

“You’re right! They will not solve it. I don’t think there is a silver bullet for that problem.”

********

Education is the silver bullet to improve this nation’s standing worldwide…and our teachers know that. Solomon Ortiz

The writer taught at the English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad. Email: upendrankye@gmail.com