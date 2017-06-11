When quotas make a difference

Jaspreet Kaur, final year, B.Ed., IP university

It is commendable that acid attack survivors will get a chance at higher education. The government and everyone around them should encourage them to go out and study and do what they really want to, because what happened to them isn't the end of the world. I would be more than happy to offer my seat to someone who needs it much more than I do.

Aena Rizvi, III year, BSc (Hons) Mathematics, Janki Devi Memorial College

It is a welcome move which will help acid attack survivors to come into the mainstream and fight the stigma. However, the government needs to concentrate on their rehabilitation. A majority of them have been forced to discontinue their education, and the government has not done enough to re-institutionalise them into the education system.

Aishwarya Subramanian, II Year, BA (Hons.) Pol. Sci., Janki Devi Memorial College, Delhi University

Everyone deserves a chance to get ahead in life and achieve success.

In a society where acid attack survivors are anyway facing discrimination, giving them a quota is a positive step.

Riti Sareen, Graduated in 2016, BA (Hons.) English, Janki Devi Memorial College

It is a good step taken to encourage them to lead a normal life. After such incidents take place, often, victims lose confidence in himself or herself. This will prove to be a confidence booster for them.