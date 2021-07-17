The silent brunt of self-talk

When left unidentified and unchecked, our ego can easily override our capacity to think, act or decide logically

We can recognise ego’s sway in what we say and do. Most of us are familiar with having said or done something to regret soon after. Embarrassed, we vow to rein it in next time. These are common instances of ego’s reaction to win at any cost. Yet, the quiet, furtive ways in which ego works are not as recognisable; and can easily override our capacity to think, act or decide. I watched one such example as one of the strongest participants in the current season of MasterChef Australia literally frittered away her place in the competition.

Therese, fondly named the ‘dessert queen’ by fellow contestants and judges, was in a pressure challenge set by the master chocolatier Kirsten Tibballs. The challenge was to replicate three of her dessert creations to retain her place. Therese entered the pressure test armed with an immunity pin, a life-jacket that allows her to pull out of the test anytime. Ironically, she had won this for a stunning dessert created in an earlier test. That she would excel and win this challenge was foregone, bolstered by the fact that the other contestants were strong in savoury creations. From this vantage, Therese had to simply to replicate, show off her talent and excel.

Cut to the challenge. The first half saw Therese zone-in on prepping of the desserts, engrossed to a degree that judges bantered on the quality of her focus. Like often in life, even the best falter under pressure and flaws occurred in the delicate chocolate work and other highly skill-based components of her dishes. Flaws multiplied, as she progressed; yet, Therese chugged on determinedly.

Inner conflict

This story is, however, about the last two minutes of the contest. As Therese began to assemble the three desserts, major flaws surfaced in the structure. At this point, the audience and the judges could be heard prompting her to use immunity pin. Theresa laboured on, seemingly shutting herself off to the external atmosphere. It seemed like she was also shutting off her inner voice — of reason, wisdom, and intuition — that rescues us in the most decisive moments of life. As the countdown began, she seemed to wake up in the last 10 seconds, simply to thwart any impulse to save herself with the immunity pin. The conflict between mind and reason was palpable — a play of the ego to dare destiny, to deny reason, and defeat clarity. Therese had to exit the MasterChef contest.

Subsequently, on being asked about it, Therese’s response was that ‘probably overconfidence’ led to her embarrassing exit. Here, let us give it language and unpack what her internal-chatter may have been, in those last minutes:

I am too good to be in danger./I am the dessert-queen, I don’t need an immunity pin./I am the best among all, I don’t need an immunity pin./I am good; even if this doesn’t look good, my reputation will carry me through./Everyone expects me to win, how can I seem weak now?/I am making a fool of myself; it will be shameful if I use immunity to save myself now./What will the others think of me?/I will exit but not show my weakness./The pin is a sign of weakness for someone as good as me.

Note how self-talk — the false idea of self and social identity — shuts off intuition and reason. The mental chatter that ego revs up amplifies the conflict between reason and delusion, the illusion of who we are and how others see us. Unidentified and unchecked, ego wins, having numbed and negated logical action and choice.

Can you recognise these moments in life when ego clouds your capacity for reason? How often do they occur? What will you do differently next time?

The writer is a freelance writer, blogger and life coach. nivedita@ lifealigncoaching.com