When a student works from home

It is not just teaching-learning that has moved online. Internships have done so too

The COVID-19 pandemic has become the accelerator of one of the greatest workplace transformations of our times. How we learn, train ourselves, work, exercise, shop and communicate has changed dramatically.

Future talent hunt

The increasing spread of the virus has led to cancellations/delays in many exams and a shift to online learning. Even internships, which help students get practical experience and potentially land a good job after college, have now moved to the virtual world. Some organisations have chosen to honour their commitments rather than completely rescind offers, as they consider their internship programme critical to their talent pipeline.

As major companies initiated tele-work internships, smaller companies have followed suit. Most have launched platforms by which interns can interact with other employees through chatbots or video calls, work on a wide range of tasks, take psychometric tests and access e-learning resources to expand their skills. While implementing such changes quickly is not easy, it is important, as it not only benefits the students but also enhances the company’s organisational value and image.

Here to stay

Once the threat of COVID-19 abates, organisations will hire people with advanced skills, knowledge and training. Hence this is the best time to invest in internships. With online learning likely to be a part of our lives, it is highly likely that virtual internships are also here to stay. Therefore, even in a post-pandemic world, organisations will need to work towards designing talent outreach programmes and innovate ways to conduct internships.

Flexibility and comfort

With internships being an important part of a student’s entry into a real-world work environment, organisations are looking at ways to have a fulfilling and holistic experience online. As people realise that a judicious implementation of Work From Home can be both productive and ineffective, the same may be applied to internships and thereby open up the online market even more.

The writer is Founder and CEO, Talerang