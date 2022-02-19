What’s your pick?

Nandini Raman February 19, 2022 12:37 IST

Nandini Raman February 19, 2022 12:37 IST

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column may help

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column may help

I am currently pursuing MBA specialising in Human Resource. I wish to do another MBA specialising in Finance from IIM or any top accredited B-school. Is this doable? – Ashna Dear Ashna, It is doable, but why? Do you want an IIM stamp? Or a double PG-MBA degree? Or do you believe that you will do better in the Finance industry rather than HR? Where do you wee yourself? Understand and identify that before going all out to achieve it. I am a Commerce student, but my interests are in football and acting, which my family feels is awaste of time and that I should focus on getting a government job or attend coaching for NDA. How do I know which is the right choice? – Abhishek Dear Abhishek, What is the success (if any) that you have experienced with football and acting so far? Anything that you can showcase to convince your parents of a lucrative career? Pick an academic stream that you will enjoy and thrive in and also keep working to improve skillsets in your interests. If it works, it can be your calling. Else, you will have a secure fall-back option. I am currently in the final-year B.Sc. Hons in Agriculture. I want to pursue MBA in FABM since it has better job opportunities. But others are suggesting a PG in any agricultural sector. Which is a better option? - Deepanjana Dear Deepanjana, The various choices for a PG in the agricultural sector are M.Sc. in Dairy Science, Plant Science, Agricultural Biotechnology, Agroecology, Plant Pathology, Agriculture, and Food Science. What might help you is to understand the course subjects for each. Ideally, speak to two people across each stream to understand the nuances of the programme and their experience. Then, map that with what you want to do for yourself and work a cost-benefit analysis, for a clear choice. I am currently studying in class 11 (Commerce). I am interested in English, Journalism, and Economics. Since I have many interests, I am not quite sure what to pursue. What should I do? - Merlin Dear Merin, You could do B.A. (Hons) in English Literature and then pursue M.A. Journalism and Mass Communication if you still want to do journalism after graduation. If you love Economics, consider B.A. (Hons) Economics with English as double major. Identify which course excites you. yf you are still confused, consult a professional counsellor and get a career profiling to identify your aptitude and skillsets. Disclaimer: This column is merely a guiding voice and provides advice and suggestions on education and careers. The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@ gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’



Our code of editorial values