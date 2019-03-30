What’s your narrative?

Every person has his/her own strengths and weaknesses. Some people are good at learning, some people are better at being practical. There can be no set criteria of selecting students for admissions as there are students who might not score 90% but might be passionate for something other than studying set subjects.

In order to be fair to everyone, universities ask for a Statement of Purpose (SoP). It is an essay that a student writes when seeking admission to universities (especially universities abroad). This essay reflects a student’s passion, work experience and the will to put his or her hundred percent in learning.

“Many universities follow a holistic assessment process. This would mean, that they would assess the respective student not just on tangible measures like marks obtained in competitive exams like Boards, SAT/ACT, or GMAT/GRE but also measures such as purpose, commitment level, fitment with programme, overall personality, and so on. All of these together are referred to as an applicant’s narrative, profile or story. Application essays are purported to convey the applicant’s story,” says Abhishek Singhal, Co-Founder of UnivAdmitHelp.

An SoP gives a student a chance to convince the evaluator that he or she is worth the university’s time, energy and resources. Having read hundreds of SoPs for a single course, an evaluator is trained to catch pre-drafted SoPs and is always looking for something genuine. “Think of it as an opportunity to give a monologue to someone who is interested but tired, kind of like the lecture after the lunch break,” Abhishek explains.

Work out the WHYs

The essay is considered to be one of the most important part of the admission process. Students should keep in mind that the evaluators are not looking for a mention of one’s educational qualifications and work experiences. They are looking for what did you personally to gain out of those educational degrees and what you learnt while working in the said field. It is important to answer all the ‘why’s like why this university, why this course, why this country. Chalk out your goal for the evaluator and explain briefly how you plan to work towards that goal.

“An SoP is all about your independent thinking, experiences and failures, what helped you in becoming who you are today, and not just what you have mastered professionally, but also personally. If you go and venture your time in explaining your academic or professional achievements, it won’t do. It is already there for you to write about in other parts of your application,” says Adarsh Khandelwal, Co-Founder and Director at Collegify.

Universities abroad have opened their admission for their 2019 intakes, so, before it is too late, we suggest students prepare their statement of purposes and get ready to prove their candidature.

Quick points to remember while writing an SoP:

Why do you want to study this specific degree?

Why do you want to study at this particular college?

What do you plan to do with your degree after graduation?

Would you choose to end up with a job or take up research?