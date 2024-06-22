What’s your best fit?

I want to do PG in Animation and work for Disney. I am not eligible for IIT. I am also not sure about taking a year off to prepare for National Institute of Design (NID). Where else can I pursue this? Shruthi

Dear Shruthi,

Animation and working for Disney or any other leading animation studio requires dedication, hard work, continuous learning, and creative thinking. Develop your skills and portfolio, network professionally, gain practical experience, and seize opportunities. Some Indian colleges you can consider are National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad; Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID), Pune; Whistling Woods International, Mumbai; Arena Animation, Mumbai; Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics (MAAC), Frameboxx Animation and Visual Effects, and Zee Institute of Creative Art (ZICA). Abroad, look at California Institute of the Arts (CalArts), School of Visual Arts (SVA), and Ringling College of Art and Design, in the U.S.; Sheridan College and Vancouver Film School (VFS), Canada; Gobelins, l’école de l’image, France; Bournemouth University, the U.K.

Research and explore the colleges and their programmes, curriculum, faculty, infrastructure, industry connections, and placement opportunities before you decide. Develop a strong portfolio to demonstrate your creativity and storytelling abilities to the admissions committee and potential employers.

I am final-year student of History. I am interested in Art History. Which colleges in India or abroad will be good for this course? Varsha

Dear Varsha,

Colleges in India and abroad that offer UG and PG programmes in Art History are National Museum Institute of History of Art, Conservation and Museology, New Delhi; Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi; Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi; Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara; University of Mumbai, Mumbai; Visva-Bharati University, Santiniketan; Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Aligarh; and Delhi University (DU), New Delhi; The Courtauld Institute of Art, London, University of Oxford, University College London (UCL), and University of Cambridge, the U.K.; Sorbonne University, Paris, France; Harvard University, and Yale University, the U.S.

Explore, study, and interpret art, culture, and society through different periods, styles, and regions, to achieve success and recognition as an art historian, researcher, scholar, curator, educator, or professional in the field of art, culture, and academia.

I completed my B.Tech. in 2019 and am working in a BPO. Despite my limited financial resources, I would like to be an entrepreneur. How can I transition into business? Robin

Dear Robin,

It is integral to have a sharp business mindset and a resilient approach to launch, and grow a successful and sustainable business. You will need to overcome challenges, seize opportunities. Identify your passion and reflect on your interests, skills, and experiences to identify potential business ideas. Assess the market needs, trends, and opportunities to ensure its viability, demand, and potential for growth and success. Define your business model and have a complete business plan, from value proposition, target audience, competitive advantage, revenue model, and growth strategy. Develop a detailed financial budget with projections, expenses, cash flow, and funding requirements, and explore potential sources of funding, investment, and financial support available. Enroll in entrepreneurship courses and training programmes offered by universities, incubators, and accelerators to gain knowledge. Network with experienced entrepreneurs, and industry experts to learn and grow. Create an online presence and use social media platforms, digital marketing strategies, content marketing, and online advertising to build awareness, visibility, and engagement for your brand and reach the target audience. Finally, embrace challenges, take calculated risks, and learn from failures and setbacks to achieve success.

I am a B.Com. (Hons) graduate working in a Group B job with the Government of India. My resume has a four-year gap due to UPSC CSE attempts. I plan to do an MBA. Is this a wise idea? Amal

Dear Amal,

Why not? You need to decide if you want to do this while you continue to work or to quit and enrol in a full-time course. This requires careful consideration, preparation and planning. An MBA can offer valuable skills, knowledge, and opportunities to advance your career but, first, assess your core interests, goals, and aspirations. Evaluate your options and consider alternatives available. Do you want to change roles or industries? Do you wish to move to the private sector? Why are you dissatisfied? Do you want a career change or to advance in your current field? Speak to a professional career counsellor and assess your current skills, strengths, weaknesses, and areas for improvement. Then see if an MBA is the solution.

Also, remember the financial investment and ROI of obtaining an MBA degree. You will also need to consider the time you need to commit. Research the programmes, specialisations, and opportunities and evaluate the curriculum, faculty, reputation, accreditation, rankings, alumni network, placement record, and career services before you decide the institution. Also seek guidance and advice, from mentors and advisors at your current job and from some MBA alumni, professionals, and experts.