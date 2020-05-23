What’s in store?

I have completed class XII in science stream (PCB). My parents want me to become a doctor, but I am interested in Political Science and International Relations, and aspire to get into the civil services. Do you think it is wise to apply for BA Political Science though I have a science background? Will my future be safe if I do so? — Shees Muhammad

Dear Shees,

Yes, you may change your streams but get your parents to see your point of view. The Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) in Political Science programme at Jindal School of International Affairs (JSIA) focuses on training students in all forms and manifestations of politics at the local, state, national, and international levels. The programme is designed to help students gain a deep understanding of politics of different regions of the world, political economy, regional organisations, and war and peace, among other things. Students are offered a good mix of core political science subjects and subjects from sister disciplines so that the inter-relatedness of political phenomena is fully grasped on diverse issues, in the Indian and global context. Best of luck.

I have been in a relationship with a girl for four years now and now am preparing for UPSC. But Iam unable to manage both study and relationship. How do I balance both? — Durga

Dear Durga,

I don’t know how young you are, but I hope that you are aware of what the UPSC exam warrants. Please ask her to be patient with you and give you all the support that you need. You should also be aware that, in the absence of a secure job and financial stability, it doesn’t take long for the best of the relationships to die a natural death. Secure yourself first. You can do with a good study plan and zero distractions right now.

My son is currently studying in class XI, CBSE. He is more interested in sports and fitness. and wants to pursue a career as a fitness expert/trainer. After class XII, how can he proceed on these lines, and what are the courses/degrees/certifications he can pursue? — Prakash

Dear Prakash,

Sports, fitness and the health industry, today, are huge money churners and highly lucrative fields. Your son can choose from an array of bachelor’s degree courses such as Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed.), B.Sc. in Sports Science and Nutrition, B.Sc. in Physical Education and Sports Science, B.Sc. in Sports Science, BBA in Sports Management, Bachelor of Sports Management, BA in Sports Management and so on. He can further, complete his Masters also post this. Simultaneously, he can certify in international fitness certificate courses and personal training from various sought after accredited schools and institutions both nationally and internationally.

