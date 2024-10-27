What will be the impact of AI on Engineering education?

Recently, there has been much brouhaha with the emergence of generative AI and LLM and tools like ChatGPT and similar products. Even stalwarts like Geoffrey Hinton have tried to foretell the downside of excessive advancements in the field. As an academician in India, how will exposure to these new developments affect learning in our students? I speak from my experiences of several years doing the rounds of engineering campuses and witnessing first-hand the teaching-learning at work.

Positive side

On a positive note, such AI tools and their capabilities have brought libraries and expert content to a student’s fingertips. When we were engineering students, we had to visit libraries for content or carry heavy tomes home to try and make sense of the notes from class lectures and the complicated Maths and notations contained in books written by scholarly professors, mostly from an American University. Both of these were stumbling blocks in comprehension for an undergraduate engineering student.

Now a student can raise a query on his doubts — from the most basic to a complex one — and AI tools and search engines will come up with a good answer mostly sans blemish. What better facility can a curious student envisage than such technology at their disposal, which has reduced the effort of searching for content and thereby enabling learning of the same concepts in a lesser time?

Most of our engineering courses are high on theory and low on practice. Most students don’t write original answers as part of their assignment and lab work. They are facsimiles of their classmates or taken from the original document known as “Mother” in some engineering institutions. I don’t see the existing system deteriorating because plagiarism of one kind will replace plagiarism of another.

Faculty’s role

Herein the traditional role of the faculty might be challenged. When premier international universities offer many courses gratis, and multinationals seek only competencies sans degrees, the above-average students of the future may not flock for the normal B. Tech. Degree. The crest witnessed in recent times will go through a trough. Teachers will have to reinvent themselves and use innovative ways to impart and test the learning of students, adapt to industry requirements and lead in the emerging environment. That’s a tall order.

The issues facing Indian students are greatly related to their absence of a spirit of inquiry and their basics coupled with adapting to the language that is the medium of instruction. Students rarely ask any significant probing questions. Often I ask final-year CSE/IT students a fundamental question — What is the difference between data and information? Or What is information technology? — practically no one is able to answer it correctly. Yet the same students will at times write non-trivial codes in Java, Python or Prolog, or what have you, and do them with/without understanding.

The use of AI tools for academic paper writing can lead to greater dubious content but this has been an existing challenge in an area where unethical players abound. This is likely to be compounded. Overall, I am not greatly alarmed that AI will spell doom for education in India. On the other hand, it may help the students and the faculty in the teaching-learning process. All technologies have their pros and cons. There was massive opposition when computerisation began around four decades or so ago, but can you now imagine a world sans the Net?

The writer is a Professor of Computer Science and Engineering with three decades of experience and is based in the National Capital Region. Email: professor.sghosh@gmail.com