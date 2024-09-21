What traits do today’s teachers need?

The circular read, “A general staff meeting will be held at 9.00 p.m. tomorrow. The Director will address the staff. Attendance is mandatory.” The announcement caused an immediate stir; never in the college’s history had a staff meeting been scheduled so late in the evening. One teacher suggested, “It’s probably a typo. Maybe they meant 9.00 a.m., not 9.00 p.m.” Yet, most teachers were reluctant to question the principal. One teacher mustered the courage to ask ask for clarification and also requested that the principal to double-check with the Director, pointing out that a 9.00 p.m. meeting would be difficult for many to attend. The principal, however, refused to consult the director and insisted the meeting was scheduled for 9.00 p.m.

When the Director later reviewed the circular, he asked: “Why is the meeting scheduled for such an unusual time?”

“Sir, you specified 9 p.m. during our conversation,” the principal explained.

The Director frowned. “Have we ever held a staff meeting at 9.00 p.m.? Even if I misspoke, you should have checked with me.”

This incident revealed the principal’s reluctance and lack of courage to question his superior, even when common sense suggested otherwise.

I recalled this situation when I read reports about a visually impaired teacher named Shankar who questioned a guest speaker, Mahavishnu, during a so-called “motivational talk” at a government school in Chennai. The speaker discussed concepts like rebirth and karma, and made unscientific assertions that reciting specific mantras could heal bodies, cause “rain of fire”, or enable flight. He also suggested that deformities such as blindness and social inequalities such as homelessness and the disparity between poor and rich were the results of actions from previous lives.

A video of Shankar challenging Mahavishnu’s claims and sparking a heated argument went viral, leading to widespread discussions about the role of a teacher in such questioning unscientific claims. Thanks to the teacher’s intervention and courage, the event has become a major topic of discussion.

Contrasting attitudes

These two anecdotes are sharp contrasts: the head of the institute who lacked basic courage, and the visually impaired teacher who demonstrated intellectual courage. Despite his impairment, Shankar’s vision for education is far clearer than that of many other teachers.

What other lessons can be drawn from these stories? Why was Shankar the only teacher to confront the speaker? Why didn’t the other teachers raise the issue? What might have happened if a private school teacher had taken the same stance as Shankar? What kind of teachers does our society need today?

These questions prompt deep reflection on the changing role of educators in a rapidly evolving world. In a society marked by tension between rational and irrational thinking, culture of silence versus critical discourse, and authority versus equality, today’s ideal teacher must embody a range of qualities to effectively guide and inspire students.

Many teachers have been conditioned to view their role as limited to transferring knowledge and preparing students for examinations, resulting in a narrow view of education. W.B. Yeats’s words - “Education is not the filling of a pail but the lighting of a fire” - suggest that teachers should focus on sparking curiosity and inspiring a lifelong love of learning, rather than merely transferring information and making students passive recipients.

Today, teachers face several challenges. Their role extends beyond teaching assigned subjects. They need to be educators who not only impart knowledge but also create awareness about human rights and global issues, enable students to think critically and ethically, analyse media content, question irrationality, and contribute to society in various ways.

Required qualities

Do our teachers ignite passion and encourage students to explore, think, and learn on their own? What traits do teachers need to effectively fulfill this role? They should have a strong sense of ethics and integrity, critical thinking and intellectual courage.

Teachers who demonstrate ethical reasoning can help their students to differentiate between right (morally acceptable) and wrong (morally unacceptable) thinking and thus enable them to make good decisions.

Those with intellectual courage are equipped to challenge long-held beliefs, question their own assumptions, address controversial issues, and encourage students to think critically and form independent, well-informed opinions. Without this, teachers may deprive students of the opportunity to engage with diverse perspectives.

Analytical reasoning is another crucial skill. In a world saturated with information, teachers must help students distinguish fact from misinformation and disinformation, develop problem-solving abilities, and think analytically. Without these skills, students may struggle to navigate complex issues independently.

In addition to being knowledgeable and skilled in effective teaching, teachers who exemplify ethical reasoning, intellectual courage, and analytical reasoning not only impart knowledge but also create an environment where students are empowered to think independently, ask questions, explore ideas, and act ethically. By focusing on these areas, teachers can better prepare students for the challenges of the 21st century.

The writer is an ELT resource person and education columnist. rayanal@yahoo.co.uk