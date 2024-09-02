What the changing landscape of India’s legal job market means for law students

The legal profession in India has evolved significantly in the recent past. The COVID-19 pandemic initially exposed the limitations of legal infrastructure, especially at the lower levels of the judiciary, due to the slow adaptation of the digital revolution and highlighted the need to develop mechanisms to ensure that justice delivery is not hindered by such disadvantages in the future. This has led to a steady growth in the incorporation of technology to offer enhanced accessibility to justice in a post-pandemic India.

India’s growing digital network and acceptance of virtual technology have presented the legal profession with an opportunity to explore the possibilities thrown up by the entry of foreign legal practitioners. In 2022, the Bar Council of India introduced its Rules for Registration and Regulation of Foreign Lawyers and Foreign Law Firms in India. However, there is a significant lack of clarity on the logistical considerations. The promise of reciprocal treatment of Indian lawyers in foreign jurisdictions has been largely unexplored until now. In a globalised world where the relevance of hard boundaries is diminishing, Indian lawyers stand to gain access to a whole new paradigm of practice, if they seize the moment.

Changes required

But, to do so effectively, the legal landscape in India needs certain systemic changes. At the most fundamental level, centres for legal education need to consider a more flexible approach towards their curriculum development process. While the foundational courses prescribed by the Bar Council must be imparted, the pedagogical process needs revision, with the historically dogmatic approach being replaced by a more inclusive methodology catering to a more global approach.

Further, there needs to be an active effort to incorporate technology into the curriculum. With the advent of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, the nature of the opportunities for employment are changing rapidly. The next generation of legal professionals needs to be prepared to integrate its understanding of law with the prevailing technology of the day. Not adapting to the evolving landscape would render a lawyer effectively incapable of competing with their peers in the job market.

There is also a need to create awareness about the various options that law graduates have in terms of careers. Gone are the days when a law student’s aspirations were limited to firms, chambers, companies and the services. Today’s lawyer can link any interest with law to build a career and secure gainful employment in that realm. An example is the emergence of areas such as sports law, and music and copyright law. While these existed earlier, their inclusion within the mainstream signals a change in the mentality with which individuals are approaching the practice of law today.

Upskilling

Unlike many other sectors where the demand for specialists and generalists increases and decreases, the legal sector has always had a demand for both. The challenge then lies in identifying if one wishes to be a specialist or a generalist followed by an investment of time and effort in skill-building. This must be a continuous endeavour both during law school through internships and, after graduation, by gaining industry experience and practical knowledge.

Today’s lawyers no longer can claim limitations in terms of choices. But their ability to secure gainful employment is contingent on them making the most of their opportunities. The demands that employers impose are also changing. But, a skilled and competent law graduate, imbued with a sense of purpose and willingness to adapt to and evolve with the technology and the times, will certainly be in demand today as well as in the future.

The writer is Associate Dean and Associate Professor, School of Law, RV University.

