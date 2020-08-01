Tap into new options

01 August 2020 14:35 IST

In these uncertain times, what should students look for when applying to colleges?

Will I still be able to appear in the exams or tests that are needed for my admission application to be accepted? Is my chosen university still accepting international applications? Will I be able to pursue my degree in-person, or has the university switched to online learning? Such thoughts have been wandering in every student’s mind during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students should use this time to brush up their knowledge and find out which institutions provide the best academic facilities, career opportunities, placements and overall growth depending on their interest.

Here are some points to consider while choosing a university:

HIE in India

Due to the pandemic, many students and their parents will now prefer to pursue higher studies in India rather than go abroad. The Indian higher education system is considered to be on a par with foreign ones. It is the third largest in the world after the U.S. and China and several institutions have collaborations with foreign ones. These collaborations enable Indian institutes to design their curriculum in alignment with international ones and offer a mixed portfolio of subjects and specialisation. Some institutes also offer courses in foreign languages and cultures to prepare students for an international work culture.

Technology ready

To prepare ourselves for a changed future, we should first get used to online teaching and learning. It is, therefore, important for parents and students to choose institutes that are in the forefront of using online technology for their academic activities.

IT gets a boost

The emergence of a new business environment, in the wake of COVID-19, is expected to boost digitisation. The current scene in companies, with respect to work-from-home and data accessibility during the lockdown, has resulted in tremendous increase in enquiries for cloud space services. This trend is expected to gather further momentum, resulting in huge demand for IT and electronics professionals in all sectors.

Build entrepreneurs

An important learning and outcome of this pandemic is that we have understood the importance of self-reliance. While we gradually work towards reducing our dependence on imports, we need to prepare our future generation for the immense opportunity in the field of manufacturing. Students should aspire to become entrepreneurs and choose institutes that have facilities to promote entrepreneurship.

The writer is Vice Chancellor and Director, IIIT-NR.