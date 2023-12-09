What role can academic institutes play to fill the demand for skilled professionals in the hospitality industry

December 09, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

The hospitality industry is currently facing a significant challenge in terms of a skill gap that impacts several crucial areas such as customer service, technical expertise, leadership, and specialised skills. To address this issue, academic institutes need to implement key strategies that focus on developing a highly skilled workforce that can meet the industry’s demands and adapt to evolving guest preferences.

While the hospitality industry in India has bounced back after COVID-19, academic institutes are still dealing with the impact of large-scale layoffs and closure of many hospitality units. What is required is more industry-academia interface on campuses and increased collaborations with major hospitality brands. This will help reduce the imbalance in the supply and demand of skills for fresh graduates.

Curriculum revision

Institutes also need update their curriculum every year (upto 20% each year) and hold regular conclaves with all stakeholders like representatives from the industry, alumni, current students, parents and faculty members for this purpose. One issue is the obligation to follow certain regulatory guidelines. However, strict enforcement of these may not be conducive to innovations in teaching-learning, especially for courses such as hospitality and culinary arts, which require a more hands-on approach. The number of credits a student earns is often linked to the number of hours of classroom study and, thus, colleges are often compelled to deliver six days of classes to fulfil academic requirements. Instead, student employability can be improved by developing cognitive competencies such as interpersonal and communication skills, technical skills and soft skills such as teamwork.

Another aspect that will help is to integrate hospitality education into the curriculum from middle school onwards. Subjects such as micro-cuisine and regional cuisines can be introduced to ignite interest and offer a basic understanding of the subject. Currently, very few schools offer hospitality subjects as part of the curriculum but, if we are to fulfil the demand, all schools must take this initiative.

Last year, an Indian team participated in the WorldSkills Competition 2022, at Lucerne, Switzerland, for Cooking, Patisserie, Bakery, Restaurant Service and Reception Skills categories. It won four medals (including silver and bronze) and medallions of excellence. This shows us how much talent our students have. What we need is to train and educate them to continue their learning when they enter the industry.

Handholding and mentorship

One of the leading problems in the hospitality industry is the absence of regulated work hours, which leads to people quitting jobs. No matter how much the colleges train and mould students, there is only so much maturity one can expect of such young professionals. Therefore, students should be given a certain amount of handholding and constant mentorship when they first enter the workplace. This will give them the clarity to choose their career path wisely.

Therefore, an integrated learning experience that helps develop professional and soft skills will require industry-academia collaboration, constant revision of curriculum, availability of state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities and qualified and experienced faculty.

The writer is Principal, Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration (WGSHA), Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal.