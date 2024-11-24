What research scholars need to be aware of when writing articles

Many scholars believe that writing articles should be a facile process, but this is a misconception. Communication of ideas is a vital aspect of the academic world. Despite its significance, many researchers struggle to convey their research effectively due to a lack of training in academic communication. Even highly skilled researchers may find it challenging to explain their findings. Authoring a well-structured article requires significant patience and a disciplined approach and involves shaping ideas and organising them in a logical sequence to produce a coherent and meaningful essay.

Writing, in the Humanities, is a nuanced task that necessitates careful thought and structure. A single idea can inspire a multitude of thoughts, but the writing process requires these ideas to be arranged logically. For example, drafting an article on Nature involves more than simply describing flora and fauna. It must also consider Nature’s connections to society, religion, and culture, among other themes. While we may hold diverse personal beliefs about these connections, articulating all of them may detract from the focus of the piece. A successful article must engage its target audience, anticipate its expectations, and present a balanced, well-supported argument.

Unfortunately, many scholars rush to publish their work, driven by the publish-or-perish mentality. This pressure can lead to a willingness to compromise on quality, often resulting in subpar publications. It is crucial to remember that quality outweighs quantity; a single well-researched article in a reputable journal can be far more valuable than numerous low-quality publications.

Choosing the topic

A common trend among Indian scholars is to focus on thematic or generalised research. Incorporating theory and valid critical perspectives can enhance a paper. Yet another issue is a lack of deep reading and research in a specific field. For instance, scholars may be drawn to the works of writers, but they often overlook the importance of selecting a suitable topic. Instead of conducting a thorough background study, scholars frequently choose topics that are familiar rather than trying a new critical approach. A closer examination of the extensive body of research often reveals numerous publications with similar themes, differing in stylistic approach. Therefore, reviewing existing research before selecting a topic is required to ensure originality and depth in scholarly work.

An effective research question should be original, specific, and relevant to the academic community, allowing for in-depth exploration rather than superficial coverage. Importantly, while not every study needs to break new ground, it should demonstrate how existing knowledge in a field can be expanded or reinterpreted. Once the research question is clearly defined, the writing process becomes significantly more manageable.

Structure

A well-structured research article typically follows a format akin to a traditional essay: an introduction, a body, and a conclusion. The introduction should highlight the topic’s importance, outline the study’s aims, and provide a roadmap for the paper. The body should present the analysis, while the conclusion summarises the key findings and reflects on their significance and implications. In the Humanities, where subjective interpretation is prevalent, maintaining a balanced tone is crucial. Scholars should present their findings with academic rigour while avoiding extreme disagreements or dismissals of alternative viewpoints.

Beyond structural considerations, style is also vital. Scholars should take ownership of their work, but it is important to do so subtly. Excessive use of personal pronouns can make the writing feel overly subjective. Clarity plays a key role; hence, papers should be free of jargon and accessible to a broader audience. Adhering to the citation format required by the relevant journal is essential, as this helps avoid plagiarism, which can damage a scholar’s reputation. No paper is perfect in its first draft. Thorough revision is essential before submission. Utilising notes, whether as footnotes or endnotes, can enhance the quality of the paper while adhering to the journal’s style guidelines.

Finally, before submitting an article, scholars should meticulously review the submission guidelines of their targeted journal. By keeping these principles in mind, scholars can enhance the quality of their writing and improve their chances of being published in reputable academic journals.

The writer is a Fulbright awardee and former professor and coordinator (SIP), Department of English, Silver Jubilee Campus, Pondicherry University, Puducherry.