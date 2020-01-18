What matters more?

Assume that you come across a job advertisement for professionals with cloud computing skills. The advertisement states that candidates interested in applying for the positions advertised should have a set of technical skills (database skills, programming skills, Linux, DevOps, quality assurance, information security, and so on.) and non-technical skills (proficiency in English, communication and interpersonal skills, and so on). It is also highlighted in the advertisement that a university degree is not required.

Imagine that you have cloud computing skills and you are looking for a job. If you came across the job advertisement, would the sentence that a university degree is not required for the job surprise you? It might surprise you because it is not common in India for recruiters to post such advertisements. Candidates who do not possess a degree or who have not completed their degrees, but who possess the skills listed in the advertisement will be happy to apply. They might consider it an unusual or revolutionary advertisement in the Indian context.

Recently, Elon Musk, Founder and CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, said that a college degree was not a must to work at his automotive and energy company, Tesla. According to Musk, “If a candidate has done some really exceptional work before, it is highly likely that the person will do so again”. This is not the first time he has made such a statement. In 2014, in an interview with Auto Bild, he had said the same. Isn’t it a revolutionary statement? How will the CEOs of companies in India react to it?

Skills Vs. degrees

Many IT companies that are involved in campus hiring in our country clearly state that candidates willing to take part in the recruitment process should have a minimum of 60% marks in class X and XII, and 70% in their UG programme. After applying for the job, eligible candidates go through the process that includes an aptitude test, a technical interview, and a HR interview. It is clear that only candidates who have both marks and skills are given preference. The rigid eligibility criteria have prevented a number of brilliant candidates who have adequate skillsets, but not academic grades, from applying for such jobs. To step into an IT industry, does one need grades (marks), IT skills, or both?

There are a few companies that do not give much importance to grades but select candidates based on their skills that are required for a particular job. Some CEOs emphasise the relevance of skillsets more than degrees. Yes, in changing times, skillsets may take the driver seat and university degrees and academic qualifications may take a back seat. Innovator Rajat Bhatia, founder of ‘Geekay Bikes’, says, “One out-of-the-box idea is all you need for a successful start-up or even impressing your boss at a job. The degree in hand is a mere formality.” What he implies is that creativity is more important than mere certificates.

Which is more important: skills or degrees? Do we need university degrees to succeed in life? Does our education system focus more on degrees than on skills? Should there be a shift? Is it possible for any person to acquire knowledge and skills without going to university?

Those who argue that formal university education is not very important give the examples of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and a few others who were university dropouts. These persons were exceptional and, unfortunately, the percentage of such extraordinarily successful people is very thin. Across the globe, most successful people attribute their success to their advanced education.

How important is a university degree in the Indian context? There is no doubt that a university degree plays an important role in any professional’s life. Almost all jobs require college education. It is critical to one’s career success in the highly competitive world. It helps a person acquire knowledge in their field of choice or specialisation and it also enables a person to develop many social skills. Attending university helps them pick up not just hard skills but many soft skills. This experience shapes their thinking and prepares them for the workplace. It also helps them build their confidence and hone their leadership abilities. Interacting with teachers and fellow students enables students to learn how to collaborate with others. When I state that college education is critical to one’s success in life, what I mean is that college or university education should help a person acquire not just knowledge but many skills. But, what is the reality in India?

Reality

Do our colleges and universities prepare students for the workplace? Does the much talked about outcome based education in institutes of higher education lead to skill development and guarantee jobs? For years, it has been said that most graduates in India do not have adequate skills that are required at the workplace. Our education system has been under attack for producing graduates who lack employability skills. According to an employability report published a year ago, over 80% of engineers in India are unemployable as they lack the technical skills required by employers. The same study states that only 3.84% of the country’s engineers have the technical, cognitive and linguistic skills required for software-related jobs in start-ups. Graduates not shortlisted for campus placement or rejected during job interviews are being branded “unemployable”, “not job-ready”, and so on.

Dispel myths

If we want to move forward, our educational institutions should be ready to dispel these myths: 1) All those who have university degrees have adequate knowledge and skills and are employable. 2) Brilliant students are those who have excellent academic records and enviable grades. 3) All those who have impressive grades have excellent skills.

Once educational institutions realise that these are myths, they will start shifting their focus from academic grades to skills development.

Strengthening D+S

Which is more important: skills (S) or degrees (D)? Not only in India but also across the globe, people with academic qualifications and employability skills (D+S) are more in demand and better paid than those with mere skills. So, the focus should be on strengthening D+S.

As the world is changing fast, educators should think of what new skills our students require in order to be successful tomorrow. It is not just technical skills but linguistic (oral and written communication), cognitive (concentration, perception, memory, logical reasoning, problem-solving) and socio-emotional skills (self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, decision-making, optimistic thinking) which they need in order to face the challenges of the future. When our education system is freed from its obsession with exams, marks and paper qualifications, and when our educators undergo a paradigm shift, the nation will be able to guarantee a successful tomorrow for today’s students.

The writer is an academic, columnist and freelance writer. rayanal@yahoo.co.uk