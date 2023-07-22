What makes us proud alumni?

July 22, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST

Two recent incidents prompted me to think of the reasons why some individuals love their alma mater and have profound connections with them while others harbour disdain towards the institutions they attended and wish to disassociate from them.

Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys, donated ₹315 crore to his alma mater, IIT Bombay, recently. “IIT-Bombay has been a cornerstone in my life, shaping my formative years and laying the foundation for my journey. As I celebrate 50 years of my association with this esteemed Institution, I am grateful to give forward and contribute to its future. This donation is more than just a financial contribution; it is a tribute to the place that has given me so much and a commitment to the students who will shape our world tomorrow,” he said.

I have come across numerous accounts of alumni from various educational institutions who regularly gather, reminiscing about their teachers and sharing stories of how their alma mater has contributed to their accomplishments. These individuals extend their support in numerous ways, such as mentoring current students, serving as guest speakers, assisting students in securing internships or jobs, establishing scholarship funds, and raising funds for projects and activities.

The flip side

Amid these narratives are also stories of individuals who lack a sense of pride in being associated with certain institutions and harbour such deep resentment that they express negative sentiments about their college/school and even discourage prospective students from enrolling. Consequently, they prefer not to engage with their alma mater or participate in any alumni activities.

A couple of months ago, a young boy’s parents approached a recent graduate to check if they could admit their son to the same college. “If you want your son to be happy and to have a sense of pride in being a student of a college, then the one where I studied is not the right place,” the girl said. “Most of my classmates were not happy; my seniors too feel the same. If you want to check what they say about the college, I can send you a link. Read the comments of alumni about the college and decide for yourself.”

Why are some people not happy with or proud of their alma mater? Why do they regret the time they spent in the institution? There could be several reasons why some cannot say that their alma mater “shaped their formative years” or that time they spent there was fruitful and enjoyable.

In many colleges, students do not have academic freedom. Meaningless rules and regulations kill their creativity and critical thinking. Many private educational institutions that are controlled by edupreneurs do not have good educationists or educators who can show intellectual courage. The term “educationists” is often inaccurately used to describe “edupreneurs”. It is important to distinguish between the two as they have distinct objectives. Educationists are dedicated to upholding noble values and enhancing the quality of education. Edupreneurs, on the other hand, are fuelled by a desire to commercialise education and generate financial gains.

Building a strong community

Alumni are considered brand ambassadors and alumni communities are quite vibrant in many American and British universities. They have regular interactions with current students and offer mentoring and guidance. But many colleges in India organise alumni meets not for the sake of strengthening the network but for the purpose of accreditation. Accreditation bodies should collect feedback from alumni not only about the effectiveness of courses offered and opportunities created for students to develop employability skills but also about whether students had academic freedom, and a conducive environment for learning.

I was lucky to have studied in great institutions where we had service-minded teachers and great academics as educators. I could acquire not only knowledge but also experience a sense of belonging, freedom and joie de vivre. The Latin term ‘alma mater’ literally means ‘nourishing mother’. Calling the school, college or university we attended our ‘alma mater’ comes from the heart. Only when we feel that an educational institution has characteristics typical of a mother can we be grateful to it. If institutions want their alumni to be proud of their alma mater, they should have characteristics that are typical of a ‘nourishing mother’.

The writer is an ELT resource person and education columnist. rayanal@yahoo.co.uk

