What is your career choice?

Uncertain about your career options? This career counselling column may help

I am a 19-year-old currently pursuing B.Com (Hons). I want to do many more courses alongside but can’t afford it. I am interested in many things: accounts, crime investigation, dance, and acting. I am very confused as to what to do. – Arshpreet

Dear Arshpreet,

Good luck with your B.Com. You don’t need to worry about doing professional courses that cost an arm and a leg for all your interests. You need to find these online for free and do as many levels as you possibly can. Further, develop your skills by watching YouTube tutorial videos and learning the basic skills. Then you reach out to specialists with your portfolio and credentials to intern with them and learn and sharpen your skills. Identify what is going to be a career choice and which are hobbies and interests to keep a balance.

I am 24 and working in an IT company. The work environment is toxic and I want to switch jobs. I am wondering whether to prepare for interviews or to take time to work on cracking the government exams. I am unable to prepare for the latter while working. Is there any way I can hold on to a good job as backup and prioritise my schedule to prepare to take the government exams? – Sadhvi

Dear Sadhvi,

Is there any possibility of getting help via the Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) and speaking to a counsellor about dealing with a toxic environment? While you work on developing that skill, keep job hunting for a few months. Prioritise your schedule (while you still have the job), and hopefully land something that you really want or make the time to study. Have a time-bound plan for this. Should nothing change, take a sabbatical and prepare for the government exams.

I have completed B.E. CSE and am working in an e-pub company for five years. I have accepted this as my career and want to grow in the field. But I don’t have any idea about the certifications and where these are available. Could you give me some advice? – Sumeer

Dear Sumeer,

E-Publishing is the process of publishing books, news, journals, catalogues electronically. Publishing electronically helps spreading information worldwide. What do you specifically enjoy in Digital Publishing? What exactly do you want to learn? There are many specialised course certifications that you can pursue across Designing a Digital Magazine, Learning Metadata for E-Pub, InDesign courses, Editing E-book, Publishing E-book, Creating an interactive pdf magazine, Content marketing etc online on LinkedIn, Coursera, Udemy, Digitalpublishing101, Skillshare, Alison. There are also some reputed PG courses abroad in the US and Canada that you might want to research.

I am first-year college student. I find it extremely difficult to balance my studies, preparing for the competitive exams and having a personal life. Are there any good ways to manage time? – Nisha

Dear Nisha,

Time Management is an art. These are the best years of your life, so a balance is important. You must enjoy yourself and yet not lose sight of your goals. Be realistic and mindful of the power of the moment. Identify what tasks are urgent and important, and what and who needs your time and energy. Stay connected with the class and don’t procrastinate or push deadlines. Get work done as and when it comes in and strike a balance through the week so that you can let your hair down over the weekends. Reduce your distractions and time-stealing activities through the week. Try clocking in 60-90 minutes of prep work every day if possible and you can increase it as you get closer to the exams.

Disclaimer:This column is merely a guiding voice and provides advice and suggestions on education and careers.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.