Safe deliveries

Team E-Sanitarios from Shiv Nadar School, Noida, have a solution for undelivered or returned products in the e-commerce sector

According to the global data website, Statista, the e-commerce industry in India was approximately $50 billion in 2018 and is estimated to increase to $200 billion by 2027. The pandemic amplified the need to shop online with many still not comfortable with the exposure that comes with going to the malls or markets. Despite the demand for e-commerce being at a high, thousands of goods ordered online are often sent back or misplaced due to unavailability of customers. This is the problem area that we wanted to address, as it not only leads to loss of money, time, and man-hours for companies but also increases the carbon footprint due to avoidable transportation. So we created ED-BOX, an electronic delivery box that can potentially end the problem of returned deliveries due to customer unavailability and provide an option to collect returns from the customer’s doorstep.

The beginning

Our journey started with the Capstone Project, an integral part of the IT curriculum at our school. This is a year-long project in which students collaborate to find solutions to a real-world problem. Once developed, it is presented to an eminent external jury at our annual tech event, Colloquium which took place virtually this time.

Our team, E-Sanitarios, comprised Ananya Sharma, Palak Chandranani, Naomi Pandey and the two of us from class 11. We came up with the product that can be installed on a wall outside the home. This closed smart box with automated opening and closing can be customised into various sizes according to customers’ needs.

We used technological solutions such as Robotics and Internet of Things (IoT), and also developed a mobile app through which the owner can generate an OTP and allow the delivery person to drop the item into the box. The package then slides into the other compartment, which is accessible only to the owner. The product has an in-built anti-theft alarm and a GPS tracker to ensure security and help trace it in case of theft. An additional feature of Far-UVC light helps sanitise the items in view of the concerns of surface virus transmission during the ongoing pandemic.

More features can be added to make it more appealing. For instance, we are exploring metallurgy and wood as material options based on the user’s preference. We are also exploring if a camera/sensor can be installed as additional security features to determine whether the parcel has been put inside the box. We are planning another variant of the product — ED-BOX Pro, to be placed at apartment gates and offered as a service to residents who wish to opt for it.

The process of developing this product also helped us understand what design thinking was all about. Virtual meetings, discussions around design and technology and even coining the name will be remain an indelible memory.