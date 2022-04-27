Exploring self-paced learning 

Students get numerous opportunities to avail knowledge and upskill themselves when and how they want

The approach to imparting education has, for a long time, been uni-dimensional. Even if some learnt better with practical assignments, they had to fit themselves to the rote-learning system. The way one preferred to learn was not always an available option. But, with the onset of the pandemic-induced lockdown and the disruption it caused, there has been a massive shift in the go-to learning styles. If not a complete upheaval of the traditional classroom or rote learning, we are inching towards digital classrooms, hybrid learning, or even self-paced learning practices. Online learning is not totally new but the pandemic made it universal. And educational institutions had to adapt, change and ensure uninterrupted learning.

This sudden shift from physical classrooms to the digital ones has left many wondering how long these changes can persist, but the probability is high that they are here to stay. It is up to universities to work on the current system, so that the digital screen acts as a driver of knowledge.

Self-paced learning practices

The future of education will include many blended online learning practices such as self-paced learning. With the help of the Internet, self-paced learning practices provide students with numerous opportunities to avail knowledge and upskill themselves when and how they want. Universities should be enabled to provide students with e-resources, e-library and use contemporary technologies that lead to seamless online learning and assessment.

When a student is in control of when and how he/she learns, it results in an increased ability to process and retain the knowledge gained. The personalised feedback system that accompanies self-paced learning ensures that one can learn from one’s mistakes without the shame or guilt of getting an answer wrong in front of a packed classroom. Even those who lack self-motivation and are prone to procrastination can avail the benefits of self-paced learning as they can correctly identify their learning needs and work out a method that suits them best.

The utter disruption of the education system caused by the pandemic has given us an opportunity to rethink the rote learning and testing system that has been traditionally followed. Now that the system is focusing more on skills such as critical thinking and decision making, it is incumbent for higher education institutes to explore self-paced learning.

The writer is Vice Chancellor, UPES