Makeup of the future

30 June 2021 00:27 IST

For those who possess GK about techniques, skill, and a steady hand, a career as a permanent makeup artist can be rewarding

Permanent Makeup (PMU) is based on the ancient art of hand tattooing, but is quite different in terms of the application and tools used. While popular in the U.S. and Europe, it has gained prominence in India only in the past five years or so. Popular PMU procedures include permanent eyebrows, brow lamination, lash lift, permanent lip colour, permanent eye liner among others.

The technique is to embed a mixture of pigments (not ink) in the first layer of skin and giving it shape and colour, according to the area. A darker colour is used in the eyebrow region or for eyeliner, while vivid and lively crimson-origin colours are used for the lips. The pigments are introduced through micro-blading or micro-pigmentation methods. Depending on the technique, quality of pigment and the artist, the effects last from around two months to two years.

PMU can be practised by one who has knowledge of the techniques and a steady hand. Usually there are no strict requirements; however, in some states of the U.S. a special permit/permission is required to practice PMU. Currently, only a few known brands in India offer these treatments but new artistes are emerging.

Advertising

Advertising

Eligibility

To get started, one needs to be trained practically. There are certification courses ranging from a week to two months and artists can practise anywhere. In the initial stage of training students learn through literature, photographic demos, live demos, paper practice, latex sheet practice, hands-on and finally procedural hands-on. Job and entrepreneurship opportunities are plenty in this growing field. While the equipment required is not very expensive, one needs to find the right kind.

The writer is Founder and Managing Director, Timeless Aesthetics Permanent Makeup Trainer