Design your future

27 May 2021 13:07 IST

What is Interior Design all about? What are the prospects for students in the field?

Interior design as a practice, education and profession gained importance, as man started spending more time within their built environment. It is concerned with the functioning capability as well as the aesthetic presentation of the interior of an architectural structure. While culture and community does influence its practice, it aims to cater to the behavioural pattern of its inhabitants.

Interior design studies interior spaces: the ways in which it can maximise efficiency and space utilisation through layout planning in ways that complement the activities of the inhabitant. As design is a creative practice that does not follow any rigid methodology, the elements of interior design are independent entities that compose a built environment, such as line, texture, colour, pattern, space and light. The composition of these elements are determined by principles of balance, rhythm, harmony, emphasis, unity, and proportion and scale.

Importance

Interior design finds itself relevant now more than ever, as the world adapts to situations imposed by the pandemic. With the transition to work/study from home, people find themselves spending more time indoors. A consciously designed interior that can address the needs of its inhabitant and improve their functioning and efficiency helps augment the experience of their space, which is directly linked to their productivity and happiness.

Moreover, the efficient planning of an interior helps complement the activities of the user and has the potential to save time. An ergonomic, user-friendly and efficient not only helps promote and sustain health and hygiene standards but also has the capacity to provide some measure of emotional support by incorporating elements of protection, trust and comfort.

Role of an interior designer

An interior designer works on the functionality and aesthetics of the inside of a built structure. As this depends on the building type as well as individual taste, interior designers work on satisfying the users’ needs as well as improving their experience of living in the space. This includes an understanding of the circulation pattern of human movement with regard to space, light and shadow, ventilation, lighting, and acoustics, along with sensitivity to colour and material of various design elements involved in its design and execution. While an interior designer can play around with the space, they do not have the ability to change the structure of the pre-built space. However, they do have the ability to modify certain structural elements space such as ceiling, floor or walls for decoration or functional purposes such as electrical, plumbing and fire and safety systems or for the installation of any object, product or fixture as appropriate to that interior space. Today digital tools such as CAD softwares are used to model the result to the user.

Scope

The approach depends on the type of the proposed interior, and the considerations in designing differ according to purpose and use. These can be residential, commercial (offices and retail spaces), industrial (including factories), hotel, institution, healthcare, entertainment, or spaces such as gallery, museum, amusement park and so on. Interior designers need to be conscious of the utility of each space even within one type of interior. For instance, within residential spaces, designers approach the living room, bedroom, study and other spaces according to their purpose and function.

Prospects

Interior design as a specialised field of study is taught at undergraduate and postgraduate levels with both theoretical as well as practical approaches. Sensitivity to material and colour psychology are explored, as are various digital tools necessary to articulate one’s visualisation. Along with this, a focus on adopting a sustainable and conscientious practice is encouraged to address the waste and ethical practices. An M.Phil or Ph.D. enables one to formulate research and develop innovations.

Career opportunities include working an interior design firm or starting an independent studio. Interior designers also have the option of working as a freelancer to execute various projects, either independently or collaboratively. Individuals interested in academia can take up various research projects and work as researchers and faculty in educational institutions. Developing a career as an interior designer requires one to have gained experience through both formal and informal environments that prepares one to meet the competency, creative ingenuity and advanced skill needed to sustain themselves in their career.

The writer is Head, Department of Interior Design, JD Institute of Fashion Technology