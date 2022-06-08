What is competency-based education?

Competency-based education allows students to advance through learning targets as they consume content and develop expertise at their own speed

The competency-based education approach (CBE) allows students to progress in light of their capacity to dominate an ability or skill at their own pace. This strategy can be customised to meet different learning capacities and offer more productive student outcomes. It implies that an individual may have a specific arrangement of skills and centres around on what students actually learn and not on the earning of credits. Students can advance through learning targets as they consume content and develop expertise at their own speed and permits them to show what they know as soon as they know it.

CBE Vs traditional education

Competency-based education is not quite the same as the regular approach. In CBE, the educational plan furnishes students with a variable class structure with topics at various levels. Whereas the traditional programme gives all students a normalised class structure, regardless of prior knowledge. Also, in CBE, students finish the class when they are capable, as opposed to conventional schooling’s end-of-term exams. Moreover, competency is related to an individual’s speciality.

Competency development not only suggests hard skills but also domain-specific soft skills. Hard skills are related to explicit technical information and training, while soft skills are include leadership, communication or time management. Both are important to perform effectively and progress further.

The critical contrast between hard skills and soft skills is the manner in which they are acquired and put to use in the working environment. Hard skills are usually acquired through education or specific training and involve abilities like utilising a specific machine or instrument or programming. Soft skills are frequently seen as character qualities that are required in time management or dealing with other people or a difficult situation. Put simply, hard skills are the technical knowledge and soft skills the general overall habits in the work environment.

CBE’s fate depends on curating systems that can fuel an individual’s accomplishments. We need to offer such programmes to working professionals who are also students. Learning processes without time limits opens the door for many opportunities. A healthy collaborative effort in learning activities along with peers and mentors helps the maximisation of knowledge skills.

The writer is founder and CEO, of Henry Harvin Education