What is a Social Impact MBA all about

June 17, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST

Multiple crises are sweeping the world and the business community is under the spotlight. In response to increasing awareness of the private sector’s social and environmental responsibilities, a growing number of career opportunities have arisen in social impact roles. An MBA in Social Impact is an excellent way to gain exposure and learn how to transform the business into one that positively impacts society and the environment.

An MBA in Social Impact is more than just a business degree. Unlike a typical MBA programme, the course’s main feature is that it aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Through this, students can develop competencies to lead organisations, advance social impact initiatives, and sustain communities. While students take the same core business courses as a general MBA programme, it will help them address societal issues such as climate change, food security, global health, poverty, and discrimination with innovative products, services, and business models. Students get to specialise in topics such as sustainable finance, impact investing, responsible for-profit business, social entrepreneurship, sustainable energy and the environment, global health, and non-profit management. They will explore the ethical and social implications of business practices.

Today, both students and entrepreneurs and investors are rethinking businesses. Students are interested in combining profit with purpose and businesses are seeking to make a positive impact on society and the environment. This has led to the emergence of distinct and promising social impact careers such as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), providing social impact consulting services, investing in social impact, sourcing and supply chain management, working with non-profit organisations, marketing and finance roles within socially responsible companies and so on.

With the impact investment sector gaining traction and developing new corporate structures, metrics, and platforms, a Social Impact MBA can help students find a career with purpose.

The writer is the Executive Director, Fortune Institute of International Business.