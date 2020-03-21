What History? Whose story?

21 March 2020 12:15 IST

Children are being taught history in classrooms, but telling them untold stories other than war would be a step towards their holistic development

Winning is so deeply a part of our psyche that history is generally considered a chronicle of power; a list of who crushed whom and descriptions of rivalries amongst the strong. The destruction of Troy in 1193 BC. Alexander’s defeat of Raja Purushothaman in 326 BC. The Norman conquest of England in 1066. The fall of Constantinople in 1453. The first battle of Panipat in 1556. The siege of…the war of …the sacking of… After all the fiery wars came the Cold War.

Why isn’t the intellectual History of Mankind as important? Why does it come a poor second to the history of violence and death-struggles between countries and civilisations? The Calendar of Man’s artistic and technological ascent should be given more importance than it is. Given the academic atmosphere in classrooms, it could surely be both interesting and relevant.

The history of war and conflict is a focus on the political trends and divisive forces of the world and has traditionally been a part of the political agenda of education. For a long time, it was also uppermost in peoples’ minds because hand-to-hand skirmishes and field battles were always imminent between countries, with the lives of whole populations under threat all the time. Today, governments may talk about making war on an adversary, but they all know that the weapons both sides have are so devastating that both groups could be reduced to dust in the space of hours.

On the other hand, look at just one example in the history of ideas:

When Islam and Christianity were locked in a fight to the death for the control of the Mediterranean, a community of European monks and scholars were in peaceful contact with their more advanced colleagues: scholars who were producing works of science and technology through translations into and out of Arabic. There are so many such instances which cannot be narrated in this column.

Can we not also bring the untold his and her stories of the “daily”ness of the human experience? What were peoples’ lives like away from the sites of war? The missing element in social awareness of the nature of the human experience in History is a vital image of the “daily”ness of life. The very language of teaching and the importance teachers give to research and human ingenuity would go a long way in shifting the school-goer’s mind away from the need for conflict. For instance, with the recent spread of interest in global cuisine, the history of food and habitats would be fascinating. Children raised with some emphasis on the positive side of human evolution would be less likely to develop prejudices about ‘foreigners’ or hostility towards people of different beliefs and social practices.

Ideally, History should be the history of our humanity and our children should receive the universal message from the Mundaka Upanishad — “Like a thousand sparks from a blazing fire are we…” of the same nature, the same origin.

The writer is Series Editor, Living in Harmony (OUP).