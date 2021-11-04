Become a business analyst

The job involves keeping track of all the necessary information to steer the organisation into greater success

The role of a Business Analyst involves helping organisations to enliven their system and process and the job involves purposeful mining of data and leveraging it advantageously to organisational progress. Not only does a business analyst help an organisation progress financially, but he/she also sets new goals and cuts out needless losses. In a nutshell, the job involves looking forward and keeping track of all the necessary information to steer the organisation into greater success.

The job could vary depending upon the project requirement, which can be short-term or long-term. He/she works in close co-ordination with a data analyst, and a data scientist. They must bridge the gap between the organisational working pattern and the kind of technology involved; communicate with members of the organisation to help understand glitches in the working pattern, and ironing out the creases to ensure seamless functioning; conduct indent research and enable the perfect combination of old and new techniques; ensure that stakeholders are convinced about the incorporation of new technology and their benefits, and work towards upskilling/reskilling employees to ensure an up-to-date working pattern.

Requirements

A Bachelor’s degree in any discipline, along with a major in Economics or, Maths, Computing, Business, or equivalent subjects is a must. A B.Sc. (IT) will be of help as well. Some key skills include coming up with creative and analytical solutions to a problem, excellent communication skills, a global insight on the dynamics of global business proceedings, excellent time-management skills, problem-solving abilities, and a keen insight on Machine Learning. The profile encourages a comfortable remuneration, depending upon the organisation and the specific project.

