Hybrid learning: the way forward

The HP India Future of Learning Study 2022 shows that digital education will play a pivotal role in the coming days

Globally, the disruption caused by the pandemic pushed teachers, students and parents into a new learning landscape. In India, with the digital divide being significant, there was a need for the right digital tools. To understand this evolving segment, HP commissioned a study to look at this new learning mode. The HP India Future of Learning Study 2022 found that 98% of parents and 99% of teachers surveyed attribute learning continuity to online education.

Ketan Patel, Managing Director, HP India Market, points out that technology has had a major impact on learning. “The hybrid model blends the benefits of online resources and in-person interactions of a traditional classroom setting to enhance the quality of learning,” he says. “During this transition, students and teachers have also discovered better work-life balance, increased efficiency, and more insight-based instruction delivery. I believe that digital learning is going to play a pivotal role in creating a more efficient and effective hybrid learning model.”

Students, teachers, and parents across 13 cities such as Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Patna, Guwahati, Indore, Ranchi, and Kochi were interviewed for the study. It looked at the benefits of online learning, the challenges faced, the changes they would like to see to improve efficiency. The study found an overwhelming preference for the hybrid model [students (68%), teachers (85%), and parents (89%)] and many said they would like to continue with online learning even after traditional classroom teaching resumes. Around 91% of students believed that online learning supplements traditional classroom learning and 88% of teachers felt PCs are ideal for digital learning among students. However, 77% of students wanted to go back to school to interact with their peers.

Suggestions

Although normalcy is still some time away, there is reasonable data and evidence to believe that the future of learning and education will be hybrid, as it offers the best of both worlds. It provides students an interface with real-world friends and enables deeper learning through digital resources

Teachers have reported a better work-life balance, leading to a more conducive learning environment. Since they can now lean on more informed and insight-driven instruction delivery, their sessions are more efficient leading to better learning outcomes.

Parents feel assured that learning continues even during seasons of disruption. With other kinds of disruptions such as air pollution and floods, the benefits of a hybrid model can continue to enrich the education sphere beyond the pandemic.

This is not to deny the importance of physical interaction or outdoor learning methods. Technology should be available for everyone. If implemented correctly, it will achieve better results and help students develop in a holistic manner.