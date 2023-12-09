What does the future of teaching look like?

December 09, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

When people talk about the future of teaching, they often refer to how teaching and learning in a classroom should be more application-oriented, more aligned with the future of work, more collaborative, and so on; i.e. what should be taught and how it should be taught.

However, we should talk a lot more about the future of teaching as a profession. Why it is a field that young people joining the workforce should start paying attention to? What are the less-understood opportunities in this domain?

Common conversations about teaching as a profession refer to the importance of high-quality teaching for students and for society at large and, therefore, the need to empower teachers with training, technology, and support. But what is commonly overlooked is how this could be an exciting career for teachers, how their role, financial rewards, and recognition could grow.

Opportunities available

While we are increasingly finding a willingness among employers, both private and government, to create an environment that rewards great teachers with professional growth opportunities, teachers — like many other professionals — need to figure out how to build their own skills, what they need to learn for today and the future and proactively take up assessments that help identify this. This involves selecting resources and finding out what works for their style of learning.

This naturally leads students and young professionals to the question: what are the professional growth opportunities available and what will they look like in the future? Earlier, the idea of joining and retiring as a grade English teacher failed to provide an appealing career trajectory. Transitioning from teaching Class 6 to Class 12 contradicts educational research, which highlights the specialisation of early childhood, primary and secondary teaching. Such transitions only create the illusion of professional growth.

However, the good news is that there are now increasingly diverse pathways for teachers. Large private school chains allow teachers to become a subject lead, coach, create content and even do stints across these roles to figure out one’s interests. While single-school establishments may have fewer paths, they increasingly offer supplemental roles, including content creation, assessment design, lesson planning, and mentoring … well beyond the ‘after-school tuition’ that was for long the only supplemental role for a teacher.

Governments are increasingly aware of the need to recognise merit in teaching. In India, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 also advocates this. Multiple state governments including Haryana, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh are already formally using certification tests to reward teachers. In some cases, this even extends to teacher selection and promotion to coveted roles. In today’s highly interconnected world, teaching is taking on a global dimension. Indian teachers have a crucial role to play in addressing the teacher shortages, especially in STEM fields. Post-COVID, some of these opportunities remain online, making them logistically easier.

What to do

So, if teaching is going to be coming a thriving global profession, how does one get ready for it? Many of these opportunities are increasingly being linked to a high-quality certification, based on a strong competency framework. This acts as a currency for teachers and offer employers a globally recognised view of a candidate’s skills.

Such certifications also form the foundation for tailored skill-building. For instance, a teacher can learn from their competency test that they need to improve in lesson planning, especially in project-based lessons. This exemplifies the level of personalisation possible in training and learning for teachers.

Going forward, the future of teaching can be seen as an ecosystem that focuses on teaching as a profession, creating the right incentives and providing access to a wide range of opportunities through a strong competency-based certification. It is time that students and young professionals who are interested in teaching but wonder whether it is a valid career start to understand these opportunities and get ready for them.

The writer is the Founder and CEO, Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA).