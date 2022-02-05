Expanding horizons

The fashion industry has diversified into merchandising, store management, and designing of apparels accessories. What does this spell for students?

It is crucial for designers to have a well-defined, distinctive, and consistent brand identity that resonates with the target consumer. This moves from the designer’s creative identity to the store’s retail identity and the visual identity of the communications strategy across all touchpoints while tapping into new emerging channels such as social media and influencers.

Creativity, balanced with analytical skills, along with intuition, helps the designer create newness in a sea of sameness.

The evolution of the fashion designer globally has been quite interesting over the past few years. We have seen the industry moving towards the term ‘Creative Director’ rather than fashion designer. The Creative Director designs and oversees the visual identity or language from the collections to the store design and digital branding, to provide a cohesive image for the consumer. He/she also has to make informed decisions based on data provided by the various units.

Sell what you can make or make what you can sell? Striking the right balance is essential. Making what you can sell being the less risky revenue stream, balanced with selling what you can make being for the consumer seeking novelty and innovation. Sometimes, the consumers do not know that they want a particular design until it is created.

Skillsets

Unlike in the West, where graduates tend to join an existing brand, in India, students tend to join family business or launch into entrepreneurship. Therefore, they require a balance between creativity and business acumen.

While fashion design is already quite heavy in terms of research and technical skills of drawing, cutting, sewing it also requires soft skills such as communications, negotiations, and leadership.

Agility and adaptability are crucial for sustainable competitive advantage in this dynamic industry. For example, many successful designers are well versed with the different market levels and tap into them with brand leverage creating new sub-brands at other entry points, or diversifying into homeware or accessories. The same is true for fashion business and fashion styling students.

Today, fashion design students are provided with a holistic view of most aspects of the business to gain an understanding of how everything is interrelated and works as a whole. For example, merchandising guides design decisions or consumer intelligence helps colour choices.

The pandemic has catalysed what was already happening in terms of positive changes: Sustainability and circularity, technological advances and innovation but most importantly, the movement towards more responsibility from both consumers and companies. This means the fashion designer now needs to make conscious and informed decisions about the whole supply chain.

Fashion design is not solely about creativity but as much about business acumen.

The writer is Director of Education, Istituto Marangoni