What does it mean to be an intellectual today?

October 21, 2023 11:02 am | Updated 11:02 am IST

During the recent escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, students from Columbia University, New York, engaged in protests condemning the attacks on civilians and loss of life. Similarly, a student body at the University of Oxford too protested the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories. At the time of writing this column, I heard that students from Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University were detained for organising a pro-Palestinian demonstration at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. Though protesters in various countries may not experience direct repercussions from the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict or other justice-related struggles across the world, they actively engage in protests to show solidarity with those who are suffering and to demonstrate their commitment to the cause.

While it is common for students in some countries to rally for justice, it is notable that many academics refrain from participating and sharing their opinions. Some think that their role is solely to teach and engage in academic pursuits. This prompts questions about the role of intellectuals in a conflict-driven and unjust society and the potential of education to shape minds and foster true intellectualism.

Stand for the truth

What does it mean to be an intellectual in today’s world? In his book Representations of the Intellectual, Edward W. Said, the renowned Palestinian-American academic, wrote, “The intellectual is an individual endowed with a faculty for representing, embodying, articulating a message, a view, an attitude, philosophy or opinion to, as well as for, a public.” Further, Said contended that the duty of an intellectual is “to raise embarrassing questions, to confront orthodoxy and dogma (rather than to produce them), to be someone who cannot easily be co-opted by governments or corporations, and whose raison d’ etre is to represent all those people and issues that are routinely forgotten or swept under the rug.” This suggests that intellectuals should exhibit the courage to stand for truth and be the advocates for those who are often unheard.

Noam Chomsky, in ‘The Responsibility of Intellectuals’ (1967), attacked experts, technocrats, and intellectuals who aligned with the interests of the powerful and argued that the responsibility of intellectuals is to speak the truth and expose lies. In essence, he advocated for a higher moral standard among intellectuals. During an email interview in 2021, Chomsky spoke about the origins of his transition into activism. “The 1950s marked a relatively dormant period, making it challenging to fully engage. However, with JFK’s escalation of the Indochina wars, I found myself returning, often in solitary pursuits for several years. Simultaneously, activism was burgeoning on various other fronts.”

Whenever instances of injustice occur, prominent public intellectuals raise their voices. A few years ago, during the growing demand for the removal of the Vice-Chancellor of Manipur University, a group of educators and students faced arrest by the police. In response to this injustice, Chomsky and over 250 scholars and members of civil society from around the world drafted a petition to Ram Nath Kovind, then President of India, advocating for the “immediate and unconditional release” of those detained.

Qualities needed

Academics, journalists, and writers are regarded as intellectuals because of their extensive knowledge, their capacity for critical analysis of various issues, and their ability to effectively convey their viewpoints. Today, many academics in India appear hesitant to demonstrate intellectual courage. They often display such a high level of deference to authority that they refrain from voicing their concerns even when their own rights are infringed upon. It appears that they consider ‘silence’ to be their safeguard. During a recent event in Kerala, Arundhati Roy delved into the issues surrounding the recent Haryana riots and Manipur violence, concluding her address with a compelling question: “How will history judge us if we choose silence?

Merely possessing expertise in a particular field doesn’t suffice to qualify as an intellectual. Being an intellectual means embodying the qualities of a just human being: showing sensitivity to the needs of others, empathising with them, and offering support. It doesn’t necessitate being a rebel; instead, it signifies a commitment to effecting positive societal change.

Today, conflicts and instances of injustice abound. Unfortunately, individuals expected to be problem solvers often become the sources of trouble, and those entrusted with the responsibility of speaking truth to power falter. This leaves those who seek peace wondering whether a fair society is achievable. In these challenging times, our society needs more authentic intellectuals who exemplify exceptional moral character.

The writer is an ELT resource person, media critic and education columnist. rayanal@yahoo.co.uk

