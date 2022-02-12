In at the beginning

12 February 2022 13:41 IST

What an internship at the district court teaches law students

Litigation gives one the actual charm of being in the legal profession. And the best exposure to this comes from an internship under a district court lawyer. This is where one can witness actual courtroom drama and the law student who is in pursuit of actual reform must start from the District Court. What are the things one can learn from a district court lawyer?

Nuances of procedural law: Hands-on experience with the Civil Procedure Code (CPC) and Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) is one. The first governs civil matters such as commercial, consumer, matrimonial, family disputes, while the latter involves offences such as murder, theft, dacoity, defamation. These disputes arise at the district court level and so one will be in at the inception.

Witness to struggles: From running around endlessly at courts, behind clients, and managing the workload, the job can be tedious, extreme and not very well-paid. But the learnings are immense.

Relevance of facts: They have the potential to make or break a case. And unless a new fact comes to light, the appellant’s pleadings cannot be amended. One learns to look for relevant facts to bolster one’s case.

Practical exposure: While the CRPC states how a cross-examination may be led unless one sees it practically it will not be engraved in the mind. When law students witness the provisions of law at play in the district courts, it not only helps them further their careers but also helps them in the law schools.

More opportunities: As district courts become better equipped, many have their own mediation and arbitration centres or lok adalats. This offers an opportunity for law students to witness the nuances of each proceeding as a practical measure and not just rote learn for semester exams.

Understand basic drafting: Since disputes are at a nascent stage at district courts, senior lawyers will give interns basic drafting of exemption applications, affidavits, plaints and others. If taken seriously, this will give law students a boost when they enter the profession.

The writer is a consultant, Test Preparation Courses at LawSikho.