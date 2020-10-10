Designing virtually

10 October 2020 17:58 IST

What does a web designer do? What are the skills required for this profession?

With technological advances and remote working becoming the norm, digital avenues of work have become increasingly popular. One such is web design, which is a fast-growing field at the intersection of creativity, technology and customer experience. After all, every firm today needs a website to publicise what it does.

What it involves

Web design involves creating a website, which includes both content and design. A web designer will create the appearance and layout of the site. This role usually refers to the user experience part of the website development rather than the software/coding. For instance, a web designer decides the colours, images, page structure and fonts used to ensure visual appeal and sleek user experience, ensuring high impact of the content.

Career opportunities

A web designer can be a a UI designer, UX designer, graphic designer, information architect, design researcher or tester, social media designer and even interaction designer, among others. One has to pursue the relevant programmes and develop skills in parallel domains. While some of these are more lucrative than the others, the tech-focused roles get bigger payouts, due to higher skills and demand.

Skills needed

Visual Design: This has to be suited to digital products and one should be proficient at creating mood-boards, proportions, design grids and so on, and have a clear visual design foundation.

User Experience Design: Generally known as UX, this is not the same as graphic design. A successful web designer empathises, evaluates and comprehends his audience’s mindset and inculcates it into the design. He approaches the design from a user-first perspective, builds and tests user flows and designs wireframes to ensure the experience is seamless.

Client handling: This is a crucial soft skill. One may have to handle multiple clients and projects simultaneously. To be able to manage the clients and be conscious of budgetary expectations and workflow will definitely build one’s reputation as a professional.

This is not an exhaustive list as the technological capabilities one can equip oneself with are endless. Soft skills like good communication and time management will also help.

While there are full-time and part-time courses on web design, students of multidisciplinary programmes like communication design may also be equipped with advanced web design skills as a part of their curriculum.

The writer is a Course Leader, Communication Design, Indian Institute of Art & Design