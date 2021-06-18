For a healthier and better life

18 June 2021 13:03 IST

Here’s everything you need to know about a Master’s in Public Health

COVID-19 has brought to light many loopholes that Public Health administration of India faces — from not having adequate facilities to cater to rural areas, to not having updated technologies to anticipate the damage the virus could cause. However, with the increase in healthcare expenditure from 1.2% to 2.5% of the GDP in the 2021 budget, the government clearly wants to upgrade the country’s public health administration. This is why, educational institutions have come up with a Master’s degree in Public Health.

Programme highlights

A public health professional can be involved at an individual, community, state, or national level and can put his/her knowledge to use in research and development of health policies, educating the public to prevent and combat diseases, and comparing India’s health infrastructure to other countries and suggesting how we can do it right. A public health professional is trained to analyse, protect, and improve community health world-wide. Public health is no more confined to elements such as sanitation and housing, but has also become a vast field of study with pandemics like COVID-19 becoming one of the biggest threats to the world. It works toward the betterment of an individual, community, and nation.

To become an industry-ready professional, opting for a Master’s in Public Health (MPH), is the way forward. This programme is a skill-based learning that teaches the best practices of research and development and its application to turn into policies that contribute to making the lifestyle of an individual or a community better and healthier. This degree teaches an individual the applicable practices or policies required for a community’s health and social improvements, and sheds light on challenges, educational programmes, amenities, and services provided to citizens. Students learn about administration of various health entities, the role and implementation of policies in health organisations, and how they can be used to their maximum capacity. It also includes the study of financial management, programme planning, human resources, operations research, economics, and monitoring.

Opportunities

The Indian healthcare industry is booming and expected to touch over $280 million by 2022. India is the leading destination for high-end diagnostic services that need immediate attention. This has led to generating career opportunities in public health. In the coming decade, trained professionals will be in huge demand across India and the world. With the onset of COVID-19, many other opportunities have come to light recently. A degree in Public Health will help aspirants analyse and improve medical services, technologies, and policies.

