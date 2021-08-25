Design a lucrative career

For those intrigued by the integration of technology with creativity and analytical thinking, UI/UX is a field that you must explore

User Experience (UX) and User Interface (UI) design are hailed as the future of design. To make them seamless, there is a need for qualified UI/UX designers. This has led to the rise of UI/UX Design as an important career of the digital age. What is the difference between the two? UI or User Interface comprises elements in the layout of the app or web application — for instance, the text, call to action button, colours and so on. Whereas UX or User Experience is the experience of using the interface. If you are intrigued by the integration of technology with creativity and analytical thinking, then this is a field to explore.

User satisfaction

The key responsibilities of a UI/UX designer is to ensure that the user is satisfied with the product’s interactive experience. However, the designer’s role is not limited to this. He/she must look for ways to continuously improve the experience. At its core, UI/UX covers the entire gamut of the user experience. It is multidimensional and one can look for opportunities in specialisations such as UI/UX writing, research, interaction design, testing, visual design, coding, and so on.

Varying roles

UI and UX designers have clearly defined roles. Researching target users is a primary step, as it helps be in tune with requirements and expectations from the product. They are also responsible for tests to gauge how users will interact with the actual product and identify if changes are required to improve the interaction. While UX designers are responsible for creating the wireframe of the actual design, UI designers make the product come alive by adding the visual detailing like the colour palette, buttons, icons, boxes, notifications, text, and so on.

Opportunities

Having a background in technical fields is definitely a boon. However, if one likes to research, has an analytical bent of mind, and is interested in digital technology, then, that is all you require to get started in this industry. To become an effective UI/UX designer, there are a couple of guidelines. First, a formal education is helpful. With the demand for UI/UX, a number of institutes have started to offer related programmes. Some aspirants also take up self-learning. There are a number of sites that provide learning resources for UI/UX.

After gaining fundamental knowledge, it is important to practice, which requires software. Having an experienced professional provide guidance and mentorship is beneficial. This can be done by joining communities. After training, aspirants should build a portfolio to show potential employers what they are capable of.

Design keeps changing constantly; therefore the focus must on the integration of design with a seamless user experience. It has also taken a more central role in modern organisations that recognise the importance of a user-centred approach to business. Consequently, UI/UX designers are in high demand. Design is one of the tech industry’s fastest-growing fields. In a world dominated by technology, the future of UI/UX design will develop, as new kinds of interactions arise.

The writer is Academic Head of JD Institute of Fashion Technology, Bangalore