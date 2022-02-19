Career in the poultry industry

As one of the fastest growing industry, it offers a plethora of options

The poultry industry is one of India’s most significant and fastest-growing. As the world’s leading producers of eggs and broiler meat, India has seen a transformation in structure and operation over the past couple of decades and provides innumerable career opportunities. However, young graduates frequently overlook opportunities in the field, leading to a skill shortage. The need to raise awareness among students in the poultry sector is accentuated by a lack of engagement and a general understanding of the industry. There are a variety of career training and development needs in the subject of poultry science. Depending on one’s aptitude and qualifications, one can pursue a career in research, education, business, advisory services, management, breeding, advertising, poultry house designer, production technologist, processing technologist, feeding technologist, value addition technologist, poultry economist, retail and several allied fields.

Options

To become a poultry expert and work in specialised fields, a person must have a degree in B.Sc Poultry Science. Some institutions in India also offer Diploma in Commercial Broiler Production Management and Diploma in Broiler Breeder management and Diploma in Poultry Health. After earning a Bachelor's degree, one can pursue continue education in poultry-related specialities upto a Ph.D.

Depending on the credentials and academic background, one can work as an assistant professor in academia, a researcher and scientist in research organisations, a subject matter specialist in federal and state departments, or a manager of poultry farms. Graduates in Poultry Science can also find ample opportunities in Health Laboratory, Diseases Diagnostic Laboratory, Quality Control and Research and Development Laboratory. Professionals in the field of Poultry Science are well compensated both in India and abroad.

The writer is the Principal, Suguna Institute of Poultry Management, Udumalpet