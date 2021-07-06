Smart cities of the future

For those skilled at critical thinking, problem-solving, visual communication, and passion for geography, a career in Geospatial Intelligence can be rewarding

The current growth of urban population has increased the need for more responsible infrastructure development and management. According to a UN study on global populations in 2020, 56.2% people worldwide now live in cities and 67% is expected to move to urban and peri-urban areas by 2040. The National League of Cities, one of the leading community management and advocacy organisation in the U.S., stated in Trajectory Magazine that smart cities are the cities of now — equipped with necessary technological infrastructure that enable them to collect, accumulate, and examine real-time data to improve their residents’ liveability. This is where Geospatial intelligence helps urban planners understand and meet these current and forthcoming needs. Urban planners, in partnership with government agencies, economists, and geographers, are now tapping into the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science to build long-term sustainable environments.

Future-proof

Geospatial intelligence, and Machine Learning (ML) now lie at the heart of city planning to better predict and monitor urban mobility automation, disease outbreaks in specific regions, climate change, security breaches, and a host of other essential applications of value to residents, the economy, and the government.

Geospatial technology provides a strong foundation to build a smart urban infrastructure planning and management as it provides the necessary framework for data collection, data analytics, a means for uninterrupted communication with the population that drives smart cities, and informed decision-making.

Let’s take the Tesla self-driving cars as an example. They have intelligent sensors that can not only perceive signals, but also decipher what each colour and texture in a traffic signal means, comply with the traffic laws, and reduce the chances of collision with other vehicles. They can utilise maps and collect extensive routing data to help reach the destination securely and in shortest possible time, even in conditions of low visibility. They can detect objects, the distance, angle, and velocity, and thus evade obstacles and buildings in their way.

But how does it all happen? The answer lies in geospatial intelligent car systems combined with geospatial intelligent urban areas. Geospatial intelligence is the process that utilises AI- and ML-based algorithms and enables us to analyse the imagery and geospatial information collected through satellite data for better informed and self-regulated decisions.

Scope

However, In India, concerns such as shortage of skilled urban developers in remote sensing, map-based data science, and geo-intelligence deter the urban development industry. There is tremendous potential in urban infrastructure development and management with these supplementary skills.

A fresher can start off as a GIS Analyst and earn around ₹4-5 lakh per annum. However, with some experience, candidates can see accelerated growth and professional development prospects, and are likely to get a hike of up to ₹7-8 lakhs per annum in three-to-five years. This is a rewarding career choice for those with skills in critical thinking, problem-solving, visual communication, and passion for geography.

The writer is Director, Symbiosis Institute of Geoinformatics, Pune