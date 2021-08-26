Say it right

26 August 2021 12:18 IST

Corporate Communications is not restricted to a specific industry and offers myriad opportunities for aspirants

Communication plays a vital role in our lives, be it with family, friends, others or within an organisation. The emergence of new technologies and the power of digital platforms have made companies realise the significance of corporate communications. This can take many forms, depending on the audience. An organisation’s communication strategy usually consists of written text like internal and external reports, announcements, promotional materials, emails, notes, press releases, speeches, conferences, interviews, videos etc. Corporate communication techniques and management functions are intertwined to bring benefits to the organisation and achieve desired goals. A company’s image is conveyed through its visual communication and product advertising and this is where corporate communication comes into play.

Courses

There are a number of courses for this field. A degree in journalism and mass communication can also help one get into this sector. Many private institutions offer short-term courses for public relations managers, business and workplace communication, writing skills among others. Students can choose to specialise in various fields such as advertising, public relations internal communications, investor relations, crisis management, brand management and event management. There is also an Executive Programme in Communication Strategies, which is offered for corporate leaders.

Advertising

For fresh graduates in corporate communication, the scope is not restricted to a specific industry. If communication is your strength and you have an ability to understand its intricacies, there are a number of opportunities like business spokespersons, marketing specialists, technical copy writers, public speaking trainers, publicity managers, campaign directors, social media handlers, HR, Digital Marketing Specialists, Event Managers, or media planners. One can also work as communication specialist in private companies, public administration, non-profit organisations, multi-national companies and in government departments.

Skills

Apart from effective communication skills, one needs to have an interest in current affairs and trends. Good interpersonal skills and ability to work with and in teams are also essential. Today, an understanding of social media, analytical skills and organisational abilities are also crucial.

The ongoing pandemic has brought forth a period of uncertainty. Apart form lockdowns and the economic slowdown, there has also been a problem of getting the right information across. In this emergency situation, there is a need to be transparent and offer regular updates along the communication chain, both to shareholders and stakeholders. Within companies, it has become important to inform employees about the prevailing situation and changes in policy and to motivate them. Communications at this point should be empathetic and companies need to rethink their advertising and promotion strategies.

The writer is the founder, Smiling Tree