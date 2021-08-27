Going beyond the lab

27 August 2021 09:33 IST

The clinical research industry in India is poised to grow and offers great scope for careers.

When taking medication at home or a hospital, have you ever wondered how it was developed, approved and tested for safety? Much research is needed before therapies can be safely marketed. The average life cycle from concept to approval is typically between seven to 10 years.

Clinical research plays a pivotal role in monitoring the efficacy and roll out of innovative R&D solutions within critical timelines. This was never more apparent than during the global pandemic. The launch of various COVID-19 vaccines, including those that use genetically engineered messenger RNA and non-replicating viral vector, have been successful because of a robust clinical research ecosystem. Clinical research plays a crucial role in every phase of the drug development process and continues to evolve with the help of advanced technologies and data analytics required to study new therapy areas.

What is clinical research?

Advertising

Advertising

Simply put, clinical research is a component of medical and health research intended to produce valuable knowledge to understand human diseases, prevent and treat illness, and promote health. The key objective is to bring safe, effective, and innovative therapies and medications to market to benefit patients in need, save lives and reduce the global disease burden. It involves ongoing studies that look at interactions with patients, diagnostic clinical materials or data, or population for various purposes such as disease mechanism, therapeutic interventions including development and clinical trials of drugs, and prevention and health promotion.

In India

India’s pharmaceutical market is the third largest by volume globally and is often called the world’s pharmaceutical hub. In 2019, new regulations were introduced by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), which changed the way clinical trials are conducted in India. Recently, there was an update to the guidelines on approval timelines that has motivated pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organisations (CROs) to expand their presence in India. The country has a rich talent pool that is strengthened every year with the addition of nearly 2,300 pharmacy graduates, doctors, and physicians. India is also one of the top 12 biotech destinations globally from an investment, knowledge, and talent perspective. Lastly, with a diverse patient population and substantial disease burden, India is well positioned to conduct potential and compliant research to introduce new therapies that can further benefit the population and help with potential access to new therapies which otherwise would not be available.

Career opportunities

The clinical research industry has great potential for career development and provides a range of opportunities for new graduates or those who have completed their Master’s and /or Ph.Ds. Options can range from clinical research monitors, project management, therapeutic and medical experts to data driven and scientific roles such as statistical programmers, biostatisticians, medical writers to safety and pharmaco-vigilance experts.

Globally, pharmaco-vigilance and clinical research programmes have well-defined course modules, including clinical trial study management, project management, clinical supplies management, literature reviews, etc. This is coupled with practical internships at biopharmaceutical and clinical research organisations that offer flexible student schedules. Today, specialised curriculums offer graduate and post-graduate programmes for regulatory submissions, safety evaluation and administration, and data mining. Some of the clinical research courses in India provide hands-on experience, and few offer the option for specialisation in pharma-covigilance. These programmes are aimed at nurturing professionals equipped with varied expertise. Different job specialisations include data statisticians, analysts, statistical programmers, biostatisticians, safety physicians, and investigators, among other roles, which are critical for clinical research excellence.

A career in clinical development is an opportunity to work in a stimulating environment with dedicated professionals, and most importantly, the ability to bring therapies to market to help improve and save lives around the world.

The writer is the Executive Vice-President and Managing Director, Parexel India