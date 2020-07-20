Education

Watch | What do foreign students contribute to the U.S. economy?

A video on foreign students' contribution to U.S. economy

Every year, several foreign students apply for educational programmes in the United States. According to a report by the US State Department and Institute of International Education, over 1.1 million foreign students attended such programmes in 2018-2019.

China was the largest contributor to the foreign student body in the United States, followed by India and Saudi Arabia.

Also read: The Hindu Explains | How will the U.S. visa ban impact India?

