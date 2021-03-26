Move towards holistic health

26 March 2021 20:07 IST

What is Dance Movement Therapy? What does a course in this offer?

Human expression is not limited to words; movement is also a way of expression, both conscious and subconscious. Research suggests that the body stores our experiences and memories in the form of sensations and movement facilitates the integration of these sensations and helps us process our experiences and memories.

One of the ways in which humans use movement in through dance. Dance Movement Therapy (DMT) has been recognised as a form of psychotherapy to promote holistic well-being and social, emotional and physical integration of an individual’s life journey. A Post-Graduate Diploma in Dance Movement Therapy (PGD‐DMT) trains facilitators to help participants in the process of expression and make sense of experiences in a therapeutic setting.

What it entails

The course focuses on an in‐depth study of theoretical and practical approaches with emphasis on process work, techniques, cross‐cultural considerations, diverse demographics, movement analysis, research, documentation, and ethical thoughtfulness. In-depth, skill‐based modules based on facilitation skills and formulation of sessions serve as key highlights.

Participants do not have to to be skilled dancers or have prior training in any dance form. The course helps individuals facilitate movement of bodies, which in turn enables therapeutic and healing benefits. DMT is an amalgamation of various movement‐based activities like mirroring, and hand gestures that increase the range of motion, body coordination, and attention span, and help develop spatial awareness, memory, and sequencing skills with group coordination.

Ultimately, it enables participants to facilitate movement therapy with adults and children with therapeutic needs. Some of the key takeaways of DMT are:

Introduction to the psychological and physiological context and engagement with various schools of thought of psychology that DMT draws from.

Developing own framework of therapeutic presence by understanding the scope of the work and exploring how to work in a variety of settings.

Developing an idea of basic session planning, research and documentation skills

Exploring the relationship between various arts therapies, inter-modal preferences and opportunities of working in collaborative teams and set ups.

Discussions around ethics and ethical dilemmas help prepare for practical work environments.

Understanding the basics of research methodologies in DMT.

Exploring self‐care, self‐work and continuous professional development.

The writer is Head, Department of Psychology St Mira's College for Girls Pune