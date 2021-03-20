Engineering sans Maths and Physics

What bearing will AICTE’s latest relaxation on technical education?

Some time ago, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) made Chemistry non-mandatory in the higher secondary course (HSC) for engineering aspirants. Now, in its Approval Process Handbook 2021, Maths and Physics have also been declared non-essential for BE/BTech candidates and candidates can have studied any three of the 14 subjects: Physics, Maths, Chemistry, Computer Science, Electronics, IT, Biology, Informatics Practices, Biotechnology, Technical Vocational Subject, Agriculture, Engineering Graphics, Business Studies and Entrepreneurship.

Universities are expected to offer suitable bridge courses such as Maths, Physics and Engineering Graphics. Subsequently, in a press conference, the AICTE chairman clarified that the change was only a relaxation, and that institutions and universities decide what they wanted to do.

The proponents of this change seem to have taken refuge in the ‘flexibility’ that the National Education Policy 2020 advocates. However, experts believe flexibility should also have limits.

Can this change be extended to say that Biology need not be studied in HSC to do health science programmes such as Medicine and Dentistry and that ‘suitable bridge courses’ can be offered for them too?

Additional requirements

There are students who have gone through HSC with a full dose of MPC but failed in one or more of these subjects in college. Then, how will a bridge course serve the purpose? Further, will colleges be able to take up this burden, which will require with more man power, expenses, and infrastructure in addition to their normal work?

If Maths, Physics and Chemistry are no more required for admission in engineering, why are competitive exams like the JEE (Main) and JEE(Advanced) conducted with these subjects?

Perhaps, no changes will be done in the exam pattern. Then, a large chunk of engineering aspirants will be denied admission in nationally important institutions such as the IITs and NITs.

When Anna University introduced biology-based courses such as Industrial Biotechnology, Biomedical Engineering and Bioinformatics, it allowed candidates who had done Biology and not Maths in HSC to join. However, after observing that they could not cope, it had to include Maths for all branches of engineering.

Interestingly, for the B.Arch programme, for which AICTE’s approval is not required, Maths, Physics and Chemistry are mandatory at the HSC level, as per the gazette notification dated August 11, 2020, issued on behalf of the Council of Architecture.

Technical subjects are analytical in nature, and Maths is the best tool to master them. Emerging technologies such as AI, Machine Learning, Data Science and Deep Learning involve much statistical knowledge. Most research in Engineering utilises advanced mathematical techniques. Subjects such as forecasting, reliability, solid/ fluid dynamics and the like integrate Maths with seemingly unrelated subjects such as Economics, Management and Medicine.

Thus the relaxation proposed by AICTE is viewed by many academicians and technologists as a retrograde step that may result in further deterioration of the standard of technical education.

The writer is Former Professor and Director, Entrance Exams and Admission, Anna University, Chennai