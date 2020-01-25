What are your options?

I am pursuing my B.E in Electrical and Electronics Engineering. My parents want me to crack any government exam. I am however, passionate about music and want to pursue a related course or job. Please guide me. — Jacob Selwyn

Dear Jacob,

You are in a catch-22 situation. It is time for you to have a frank and assertive conversation with your parents on what you want to do and make of your life. Finish the course first and try to get placed at a decent job that gives you financial stability and then, you can explore your passion for music in good time. Keep developing it and attend classes over the weekend/s to improve your skill-set, as this is something that will only get better with practice, dedication and discipline. At the same time, be mindful that you cannot afford to be merely romantic about pursuing your music. Good luck.

I completed my B.Tech in 2013, after which I prepared for UPSC for three years. From 2017, I started preparing for bank exams and I recently qualified for the interview in Institute of Banking and Personal Selection Regional Rural Banks (IBPS RRB PO 2018-19). However, I didn't get selected in the final allotment. Now, I am in a dilemma about my career, and I am 27 unemployed. What step should I take now? — Sankar Dhulipalla

Dear Sankar,

This is a huge problem and worrisome, no doubt. Give the bank exam a last try as you are still eligible for it and nearly made it through. Also, meanwhile, a good idea would be to look at employment opportunities across other fields and industries and see what comes up. What else would you like to do? Give it a thought. It can become unsettling and unhealthy if this carries on any further. All the very best to you.

Disclaimer: This column is not a substitute for long-term therapy. It is merely a guiding voice. Some issues may need medical intervention.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. She will answer questions sent to eduplus.thehindu@ gmail.com. The subject line should be: ‘Off the edge’