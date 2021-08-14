Lessons from the pandemic

What are the takeaways for the ed-tech industry from the past year and a half?

Though remote learning was not unknown before the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become widespread since. But its large-scale adoption has also brought up several stark realities.

Widening inequalities

The socio-economic divide in India coupled with a highly centralised educational framework meant that while some states had invested heavily in the development of the educational infrastructure, most states had not. As a result, the penetration of ed-tech tools was higher in urban localities and nearly non-existent in the rural areas. Poverty and inadequate awareness in rural areas posed a challenge for all remote educators.

Each country transitioned to remote learning at a speed governed by factors specific to it. For example, Nigeria had experience with remote learning due to the Ebola crisis and knew exactly which foot to put forward during times like this. In India, some states that had invested in OTT learning content were also able to cope faster. Mobile networks with extensive coverage facilitated faster communication between teachers and students over various apps. For those who had no access to remote learning tools, mobile apps came to the rescue.

In India, the responsibility of making mitigative decisions was delegated to the state governments. While it bore fruit in terms of localised interventions, coordination proved to be a challenge. This even tested bureaucratic skill and response management at the state government level.

In most countries, marginalised learners took the harder hit. In some situations, deciding between spending on technology to enable their children to learn and on essentials became a dilemma. This problem was further aggravated by the drop in household income. Thanks to cheaper data bundles and the extensive penetration of smartphones even in rural areas, digital migration was possible to some extent. Most mobile phones are equipped to handle the solutions being rolled out and, therefore, allowed better access to education during the lockdown.

Up-skilling for the future

Learning doesn’t end after school or college. According to the World Economic Forum, more than 50% of the employees will have to be either up-skilled or re-skilled by 2022. With unemployment on the rise after the pandemic, this is even more critical now.

Also, the pandemic has shown us that education and profession need not be exclusive but can co-exist. Furthermore, skill development also helps the employers, who can save the cost of hiring new employees by re-skilling or up-skilling the existing workforce. Incentive-based learning may even help accelerate the process. With remote learning offering promising results, the industry can remain optimistic and usher in positive change.

The pandemic has highlighted several aspects that can be served by the ed-tech industry. Ed-tech players can create affordable, innovative and sustainable solutions that tackle each problem effectively. Better penetration of technological solutions and faster adoption where need is greatest and awareness is low will help.

The writer is the Founder, Proctur.